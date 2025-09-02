Mission Work in Nigeria, Israel, Turkey, and Rwanda is Transforming Nations and Lives The Washington Policy Institute will co-host a panel with the National Religious Broadcasters featuring Brad Brandon and Dr. Susan Michael this fall in Washington, D.C.

Eden Gordon Media Amplifies Voices of Global Faith Leaders Advancing the Gospel in the World's Most Dangerous Regions

Persecution is not a chapter closed in history, but a daily reality for millions of Christians around the world.” — Troy A. Miller, President and CEO, National Religious Broadcasters

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media is proud to spotlight and amplify the voices of courageous global faith leaders who are advancing the mission of the Gospel in some of the world’s most challenging and dangerous regions. These modern-day visionaries are not only standing firm in the face of intense persecution, but they are actively working to bring hope to communities under threat. Their commitment transcends borders – creating a ripple effect that reaches the farthest corners of the globe. Through strategic media engagement and partnerships, Eden Gordon Media seeks to elevate these stories, inform global audiences, and inspire meaningful action on behalf of the persecuted Church.These visionaries include: Brad Brandon , CEO and Founder of Across Nigeria; Dr. Susan Michael, president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem – USA Branch and director of the American Christian Leaders for Israel; Işik Abla, founder of Işik Abla Ministries; and Dr. Pamela Pyle, author, Board-Certified Internal Medicine physician, Chair of the Board of Africa New Life Ministries in Rwanda."Having been on the mission field myself in both China and New Zealand, I know that the work is personal and humbling. The steadfast commitment to God's calling shown by Brad, Susan, Işik, and Pamela reflects a deep dedication to the Gospel, inspiring others and transforming lives worldwide," said Eden Gordon Hill. The Washington Policy Institute will co-host a panel with the National Religious Broadcasters featuring Brad Brandon and Dr. Susan Michael this fall in Washington, D.C. They will discuss the distressing worldwide trend of Christian persecution in an effort to spread awareness and encourage prayer."Persecution is not a chapter closed in history, but a daily reality for millions of Christians around the world," said Troy A. Miller, president & CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB). "These leaders exemplify the courage and conviction of the early church, and their witness challenges us all to stand firm, pray boldly for our brothers and sisters in suffering, and proclaim the Gospel without fear."Brad Brandon, CEO and Founder of Across NigeriaBrad Brandon is the founder and CEO of Across Nigeria. Since 2018, he has been actively serving in the foreign mission field, predominantly in the high-risk, highly persecuted areas of Northern Nigeria and other parts of West Africa. Through Pastor Brad and the Across Nigeria team, ground-breaking work is being done to bring the gospel into areas with the most intense opposition.His opinion articles have been featured in The Daily Wire (here and here), The Washington Times, and The Christian Post. Brad has been a regular guest on the Chris Stigall Show and The Eric Stackelbeck Show on Trinity Broadcasting Network. He's been interviewed on The Bold & Blunt podcast with Cheryl Chumley of The Washington Times and the Wilkow! Show on Salem News TV."Sharia law is taking over the existing local and national laws of the country that it abides in," Brandon told the Chris Stigall Show. "The issue with Sharia law is that it is extremely subjective. We have a Constitution. We have a Bill of Rights. Those are objective things that don't change or change very little over time. The issue with Sharia law is that it is controlled by Fiqhs and Ijmas. The Fiqhs are the Islamic scholars, and Ijmas are the consensus that they create. And at any given time, those Fiqhs can have a radicalized view and change. It's very subjective."Dr. Susan Michael, President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem - USA and Director of American Christian Leaders for IsraelDr. Susan Michael is internationally recognized as a visionary leader in pioneering the development of the ICEJ in the United States and worldwide for nearly four decades. For the last 45 years, International Christian Embassy Jerusalem has stood as a tangible expression of Christian solidarity with the people of Israel, offering comfort, support, and practical aid in times of need.Dr. Michael is a thought leader and is often called upon to address complex and sensitive issues surrounding antisemitism, Islam, Jewish-Christian relations, and current events in the Middle East. Her experience working with Arabs, Jews, and Christians from many national and denominational backgrounds has equipped her to diplomatically handle delicate topics central to an understanding of Israel with extraordinary clarity and grace.Her recent interviews include the Erick Stackelbeck Show on Trinity Broadcasting Network, Love Talk Network, and Faith Radio."As Christians in America, we have to decide where we're going to stand on this," she said. "And hopefully it's on the side of the word of God and on His plans and His promises for Israel and the world."Işik Abla, Işik Abla MinistriesIşık Abla is a former Muslim, now follower of Jesus Christ, international minister, and global media voice whose message of redemption through Jesus Christ reaches over 700 million people across more than 200 nations, tribes, and people groups. After years of trauma and despair, she became suicidal. On the day she planned to end her life, she encountered Jesus Christ in a personal way and surrendered her life to Him.As a Muslim-background believer, Işık carries a rare and sacred calling. She speaks the language, knows the culture, and ministers as one who has been redeemed and anointed, bridging worlds with authenticity, courage, and the overwhelming love of God.Her recent projects include the encouraging Broken Silence Podcast with Anne Beiler, author and founder of Auntie Anne's Pretzels. The recent episode "Stop Settling. Start Overcoming. How God Turns Pain into Purpose" is a gripping conversation about the journey from trauma to triumph with the healing power of God.Dr. Pamela Pyle, Bestselling Author & SpeakerDr. Pamela Prince Pyle is a Board-Certified Internal Medicine physician, Chair Emeritus and current Board Member of the Board of Africa New Life Ministries in Rwanda, a member of the President’s Council for the National Religious Broadcasters,​ and a Museum of the Bible Woman of Legacy. She speaks and writes internationally on evangelism, women’s discipleship, healthcare, health equity, and end-of-life care. She has been a featured speaker at the​ National Prayer Breakfast and the Refresh Women Global Conference and writes for both secular and faith-based news sources."Serving with Africa New Life has been a profound gift. Their clinic is now a thriving hospital and one of the many endeavors the ministry does in Rwanda and East Africa. God's plans truly are better than ours," she said, reflecting back on her first mission trip to Rwanda in 2009.Dr. Pyle's latest book, "Anticipating Heaven: Spiritual Comfort and Practical Wisdom for Life's Final Chapters," blends 35 years of medical expertise with biblical wisdom, offering practical tools to navigate serious diagnoses and end-of-life care, uniting faith and medicine to bring hope and clarity to patients and families.Dr. Pyle’s website, www.drpamela.com , provides free resources for mind, body, and soul care. Her recent interviews include Next Step 4 Seniors.The Washington Policy Institute encourages, equips, and empowers journalists and student journalists to discover, describe, and document issues and events affecting freedom, faith, and family, enabling individuals to make informed decisions about their community, nation, and world.The National Religious Broadcasters is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers.

