IgA Nephropathy Foundation to Honor Rep. Don Bacon with 2025 Raise Your Voice Award for Kidney Advocacy

IgA Nephropathy Foundation recognizes Rep. Don Bacon for championing living donor protections and advocating for kidney patients nationwide.

NJ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IgA Nephropathy Foundation is proud to present the 2025 Raise Your Voice for Rare Kidney Disease Award to U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, recognizing his outstanding leadership and steadfast commitment to advancing kidney health and donor protections.Why We Honor Congressman BaconRep. Bacon’s leadership on the Living Donor Protection Act (LDPA) demonstrates how federal policy can safeguard both donors and recipients. On July 23, 2025, Congressman Bacon, alongside Rep. Jerrold Nadler, reintroduced the LDPA in the House (H.R. 4582 and H.R. 4583). The legislation mirrors similar efforts in the Senate (S. 1552) . The LDPA seeks to remove discriminatory insurance barriers, codify FMLA protections for living donors, and eliminate employment-related obstacles. This work strengthens the ability of individuals to give the gift of life without fear of financial or job insecurity.By championing this bipartisan, patient-centered legislation, Rep. Bacon is helping to build a more equitable and compassionate organ donation system. His efforts align deeply with the Foundation’s mission to improve treatment options, foster innovation, and expand research for IgAN and other rare kidney diseases.“Congressman Bacon’s leadership is a testament to the impact one policymaker can have in protecting those who give selflessly and in improving care for kidney patients nationwide,” said Bonnie Schneider, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the IgA Nephropathy Foundation. “We are honored to recognize his devotion to patient-centered advocacy and his genuine commitment to making a difference.”PresentationThe award will be presented at the Foundation’s annual 2025 IgAN Hill Day event, where patients, families, and policymakers will come together to drive forward legislation that transforms kidney health and care.About the IgA Nephropathy FoundationFounded in 2004, the IgA Nephropathy Foundation is the only U.S. nonprofit solely dedicated to IgA Nephropathy (IgAN). The Foundation supports patients and families, advocates for health equity, funds research innovation, and builds a path toward a cure.For more information, visit www.igan.org

