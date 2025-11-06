IgA Nephropathy Foundation Recognized for Leadership and Research Excellence at ASN Kidney Week 2025

Bonnie Schneider delivers keynote at ASN Kidney Week 2025 as Foundation debuts first research poster and hosts IgAN therapies forum.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IgA Nephropathy Foundation proudly marked a milestone presence at this year’s American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week, held November 5–9 in Houston, Texas. Through a series of distinguished appearances and initiatives, the Foundation continued to elevate the patient voice, foster research collaboration, and drive innovation toward a cure for IgA Nephropathy (IgAN).Bonnie Schneider Delivers Prestigious Celeste Castillo Lee Endowed LectureshipThe Foundation’s Co-Founder and Executive Director, Bonnie Schneider, delivered the Celeste Castillo Lee Endowed Lectureship, one of the most distinguished honors at ASN Kidney Week . Her address, “The Importance of Patient Advocate Partners to Get Discoveries to the Bedside,” highlighted how partnerships between researchers, clinicians, and patient organizations accelerate progress from discovery to real-world impact.Schneider’s leadership embodies the Foundation’s core mission—to ensure that patient perspectives shape every stage of the scientific and clinical journey in IgA Nephropathy.Foundation Presents First-Ever Poster Funded by the Chan Zuckerberg InitiativePresented in the Diversity and Equity in Kidney Health [PO0900] session by Kelly Chen, MSN, AGACNP-BC, the research examined how Asian Americans living with IgAN face distinct cultural and structural barriers that affect early detection, treatment, and outcomes. This milestone underscores the Foundation’s growing commitment to advancing health equity, inclusive research, and patient-informed care within the global nephrology community.Emerging Therapies for IgA Nephropathy Forum: An Exhibitor SpotlightThe Foundation hosted its first Exhibitor Spotlight, the “Emerging Therapies for IgA Nephropathy Forum,” with support from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Designed for nephrology professionals, the forum delivered a concise, high-impact overview of the rapidly evolving IgAN therapeutic landscape—highlighting the current treatment pipeline, clinical trial insights into emerging mechanisms of action, and the importance of translating research into real-world patient benefit.Continuing Leadership in Research and AdvocacyThrough these key milestones, the IgA Nephropathy Foundation reaffirmed its role as a leading voice uniting science, advocacy, and patient empowerment. From research partnerships to public education, the Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to improve outcomes and accelerate progress toward a cure for IgAN.About the IgA Nephropathy FoundationThe IgA Nephropathy Foundation is the only non-profit organization 100% dedicated to finding a cure for IgA Nephropathy. Through patient advocacy, research funding, and global network collaboration, the Foundation empowers patients and drives innovation in kidney health.

