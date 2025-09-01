International Relations and Cooperation on media accreditation for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa

Media accreditation for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa

South Africa will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit on 22 and 23 November 2025 in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province. The Summit will take place under the theme: “_Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability_”.

Members of the media wishing to cover the G20 Leaders’ Summit are invited to apply for accreditation. The accreditation process is strictly for working journalists affiliated to bona fide media houses.

Journalists using passports as identification should note that the passports must be valid for at least 30 days beyond the dates of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. At least two pages must be unused.

The deadline for media accreditation is 07 October 2025. The deadline will not be extended, and late applications will not be accepted.

All fields in the media accreditation form must be filled in. Incomplete forms will not be accepted. The accreditation form is available here: https://g20.org/event/g20-leaders-summit/

For more information on South Africa’s Presidency of the G20, please visit the official website, www.g20.org.

Enquiries on the media accreditation process:

Ms Kgopotso Rapakuana: RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za

Ms Fhulu Maeba: MaebaF@dirco.gov.za

Ms Mpho Phatudi: mphop@gcis.gov.za

