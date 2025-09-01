Critter Stop Expands Services in Oklahoma City with Pest Control Division

The wildlife removal company opened its first Oklahoma branch earlier this year and has now added pest control to the list of services.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Critter Stop is now providing pest control services to commercial and residential customers in Oklahoma City. When the branch first opened last February, the Dallas-Fort Worth-based company started out by offering its quality wildlife removal services. Now, residents can expect comprehensive Oklahoma City Pest Control services of the same caliber. The company’s five-star reputation across its different pest control locations makes it a worthy candidate for Oklahoma City residents.

To offer pest control services in Oklahoma, the company had to go through an entirely different process than the one required to perform wildlife removal services. To obtain a license from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry (ODAFF), Critter Stop demonstrated that it met the licensing requirements and had its technicians pass exams after receiving training from Critter Stop President and Associate Certified Entomologist Jonathan Ferreira. Once they had obtained the necessary licenses, Critter Stop’s Oklahoma City pest control division was ready to go.

Critter Stop first expanded to Oklahoma because of Service Expert Adrian Valerio, a long-time staff member who wanted to move closer to family after years of service at Critter Stop’s Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex location. This marked the company’s first expansion outside of its native Texas, which was also made possible by the similarities in the wildlife and pests found in North Texas and Oklahoma City.

When the Oklahoma City location first opened earlier this year, Critter Stop owner Chisam Reiter had said that the company’s main challenge for this branch was “building customer awareness and earning customers’ trust as a new brand in the area.” Since then, the company has established a five-star reputation and continues to gain the trust of customers who have greatly benefited from its expert services.

“We are very proud to begin offering our quality pest control services in our Oklahoma City branch,” stated Reiter “Our tecnhicians there have been doing an excellent job at providing long-lasting solutions to Oklahoma City Wildlife Removal for residents and businesses, and I have complete confidence that they will do exactly the same for their pest problems” he added.

Critter Stop’s Oklahoma City Pest Control division addresses the primary pest problems for homeowners and businesses, including mosquitoes, wasps, spiders, ants, fire ants, cockroaches, German cockroaches, silverfish, centipedes, and millipedes. Critter Stop’s pest control in Oklahoma City technicians are highly trained to eliminate pest infestations while respecting their clients’ routines and minimizing disruption. The company’s pest control strategies are designed to be environmentally responsible and safe for families and pets.

Every Critter Stop pest control service starts with an on-site, comprehensive inspection, after which the company customizes its approach to meet each customer’s specific needs. Critter Stop’s technicians use cutting-edge tools and proven methods to ensure effective, personalized pest management for every property they treat. The company’s dedicated customer service, transparent pricing, satisfaction guarantees, and commitment to going above and beyond and providing a permanent fix make them a top-notch option for pest control in the area.

Critter Stop encourages residents in Oklahoma City interested in experiencing professional, reliable, and effective pest control solutions to fill out the contact form for a free estimate today.

About Critter Stop

Founded in 2018, Critter Stop has become one of the most reliable names in pest control and wildlife removal across North Texas, Oklahoma City, and South Carolina. Family-owned and operated, the company provides expert pest control and wildlife services, including termite treatment, mosquito management, rodent exclusion, general pest control, wildlife removal, outside live trapping for skunks, opossums, and armadillos, mole and gopher removal, and dead animal removal. With licensed professionals, a satisfaction guarantee, and over 1,000 positive Google reviews across platforms, Critter Stop continues to earn community trust.

