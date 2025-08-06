How to Choose the Right Tandoor: Clay, Stainless Steel, or Gas - and Essential Maintenance Tips

How to Choose the Right Tandoor Clay Stainless Steel or Gas

Discover how to choose between clay, stainless steel, or gas tandoors, plus essential tips to keep your oven performing its best for years.

Choosing the right tandoor—clay, steel, or gas—depends on your style. Each brings its own flavor and charm. With care and maintenance, it becomes more than a tool—it’s part of your story.” — Paramjit Aulakh

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investing in the right tandoor, including the right size, fuel type, material quality, and certifications, plays a major role in numerous ways. The choice of the right tandoor guarantees operational efficiency, maintenance of food quality, safety, and brand authenticity. A well-chosen tandoor serves as the right kitchen asset that even guarantees better results in commercial setups, elevating your dishes, ensuring compliance, and boosting profitability.Choice of the right tandoor Clay, Stainless Steel, or Gas is completely dependent on the cooking goals, maintenance, set up as well as the flavoured experiences. Now let's discuss the differences between the 3 types with their advantages and disadvantages. Clay tandoor SetupAdvantages• A Traditional Clay tandoor Setup ensures delivery of the authentic smoky flavour and the ideal bread texture. The clay retains the heat uniformly, ensuring that the bread becomes crisp and beautifully.• Excellent thermal insulation is an advantage. The slow heat loss and the gentle temperature variations are responsible for enhancing the flavour.Disadvantages• They are fragile and vulnerable to cracking from the thermal stress, especially with the rapid heat changes or repeated cycles.• A Traditional Clay tandoor Setup requires careful seasoning the slow preheating, and repairs.• The units are usually heavy and not easily movable, and are typically suited for outdoor fixed installations.It is the best option when you are looking forward to prioritising the authentic traditional cooking, and you are okay with the higher maintenance and outdoor use.Stainless Steel SetupAdvantages Stainless Steel tandoor Setup is more durable and resistant to rust, and is easier to clean and has lower maintenance compared to the clay.• Since it is more portable and easier to install Stainless Steel tandoor Setup is ideal for the app. Indore or the modern kitchen designs.Disadvantages• The Stainless-Steel Tandoor Setup doesn't retain the heat quite well. Pure clay or copper may require slightly longer cooking.• Stainless Steel tandoor Setup lacks the traditional rustic aesthetic unless the copper or the clay hybrid is used.Stainless Steel tandoor Setup is the best option when you are looking forward to blending the durability and the moderate traditional flavour. Gas tandoor SetupAdvantages• In a Gas tandoor setup, rapid pre-heating and precise temperature control are available with the gas regulator. It is an efficient and time-saving option.• There are also clean fuel source options, omitting the involvement of charcoal/wood smoke, ensuring that there is minimal odor.Disadvantages• The Gas tandoor setup requires proper ventilation indoors and is not universally accepted for indoor use in some jurisdictions.• Maintenance usually involves checking the gas liner, circulators, and burners periodically.The option is the best fit when you're looking for convenience, speed, and indoor safety as priorities while also retaining the tandoor style cooking.Why does the choice of the right tandoor matter in the first place?Regardless of the type, traditional clay, gas, electric, stainless steel, or even copper, the choice of the right tandoor type directly impacts the cooking performance, maintenance, safety, and the flavour of the dishes cooked. Regarding the cooking performance and flavour, it can be said that the higher heat will lock in the juices, will let you cook rapidly, and will give the signature smoky char to the food.The clay interiors also hold and radiate the heat evenly, adding authenticity to the flavour. Healthier cooking is possible with the choice of the right tandoors because tandoors require little to no oil, ensuring that it becomes easier to isolate the dishes that are lower in calories. The cooking process lets the fat drip away, keeping the meat juicy but less greasy. The high-temperature rapid cooking ensures preserving the nutrients, especially vitamins B and C.Safety and Maintenance Tips for Long-Lasting Tandoor Oven Use in Restaurants.When you are managing the restaurant kitchen, there are certain important safety and maintenance practices that you'll have to ensure for keeping the tandoor safe, hygienic, and long-lasting. Following the safety and maintenance practices associated with a tandoor, like regular cleaning, careful inspections, proper seasoning, and responsible storage, will ensure that the tandoor will remain safe, efficient, and do flavourful cooking over the years. So, if you're looking for the right companion for your commercial kitchen, it's worth considering the maintenance guidance that will be shared as follows:• Conduct gas safety and leak checks before every use, make sure to inspect all the gas connections and the hose for cracks or water. Never operate the Commercial tandoor in the case that damage is found. In that case, you'll have to call for the certified technician.• Always perform the soapy water leak test on all the valves and hoses regularly. The bubbles indicate the leak that must be addressed immediately.• The tandoor needs proper installation under the commercial ventilation hoods. Never make use of a charcoal indoor heater without proper exhaust.• You will have to maintain a minimum clearance around typically 15 cm from all sides.• Make sure to keep the working zone clear of flammable materials and gasoline.Tandoor Maintenance Tips to Maximize LifespanFor maximising the lifespan of the tandoor oven regardless of the type, follow certain smart maintenance tactics that will be favourable for high-demand kitchens.• Remove the ash and debris after cooling the mixture to clean out the charcoal or the ash residues for the prevention of air flow blockages or uneven heating.• Make sure to conduct minimal cleaning of the clay interior. The stiff brush for wiping the clay lining will help. Ensure that you never soak it in water. Also, avoid the harsh chemicals that will weaken the clay exterior. Make use of a damp cloth with a mild detergent or disinfectant after every use for the removal of the grease.• Regarding the weekly and monthly checks, make sure to inspect for cracks and monitor the clay linings for cracks. Hairline cracks are quite normal. However, there might be metal parts that are rusting, warping, or damaging. Make sure to deep clean monthly.• Use the baking soda or the vinegar paste for scrubbing the interior and exterior surfaces. Also, clean the skewers and plates by soaking a bristle scrub for the removal of the grease and char.• Ensure clear ventilation while also observing for residue buildup. Clean such residual buildup in time.• The component care is also a must. Make sure that you take into consideration taking care of the burners and the ignitor.• Scheduled inspection and parts replacement are a must. Conduct a routine checklist. Create the weekly or monthly inspection routines. Make sure to check the heat distribution, and in case of issues do take the help of authorized technicians.Why do the safety and maintenance tips matter in commercial settings?Maintaining safety and maintenance tips associated with a tandoor ensures the protection of the employees, diners, as well as adjacent residences from the gas leaks, carbon monoxide risk, as well as a smoke risk. In addition, there is also improved food safety when the right safety standards are taken into consideration. Note the point that the cracked clay is responsible for the bacteria growth and will lead to FDA/health inspector violations.The clay cracks need replacement or repaired to remain cleanable and compliant. Also, the proper maintenance and following of the safety tips will ensure that there is reduced costly downtime. The regular preventive maintenance avoids unexpected breakdowns that prove especially beneficial during busy service hours. One can expect consistent taste, cooking temperatures essential for the output quality, and the flavour.Adhering to the commercial-grade safety and maintenance protocols will help the restaurants run the tandoor ovens with confidence. It will also help with meeting the regulatory standards, ensuring that the staff and customers stay safe, while also extending the operational lifespan of the equipment. Maintenance of the safety and cleanliness standards can guarantee high-quality results.About Tandoor MorniTandoor Morni was established in the early 1990s as an importer of spices and rice, but later transitioned into manufacturing premium tandoor ovens upon demand from restaurant clients.The brand witnesses repeat orders from over 3000 restaurants and food businesses. It is a clear mark of the brand's reliability and market leadership. Tandoor Morni has been serving the diverse clientele, including event caterers, restaurant kitchens, food trucks, celebration events, and cloud kitchens, ensuring the finest standards of authentic tandoori cooking in both residential and commercial setups.ConclusionRegarding the material's safety and durability, it can be said that the clay ones provide authenticity with the repeated heating cycles. On the other hand, the stainless-steel tandoor is durable, easier to maintain, and usually modular. Regarding the gas tandoors, they are the ones that can balance the convenience and authentic taste at the same time.Commercial users should look forward to using more of the gas or the stainless-steel models that can guarantee durability, consistent temperature, and compliance. So, if you are looking for the authentic smoky, clay flavour, then it's worth going for the high-quality clay-lined steel or the copper tandoor. If you want fast, clean, versatile cooking standards, electric is a better option. For the commercial-grade temperature control and volume, the certified gas tandoor will be highly favourable. Depending on the choice, make the right decision regarding the tandoor that will be suitable for your purpose.Tandoor Morni has established itself as a leader in the market of clay, copper, gas, and charcoal-compatible Commercial tandoors in square, round, and catering formats certified for commercial kitchens, which serves as a basic necessity in regulated markets like the U.S. In addition, buyers prefer the versatile fuel options like charcoal, wood, or gas, depending on flavour and convenience needs. Most of the systems are well-equipped and designed in the form of wheeled units, allowing easy repositioning. Also, the team ensures offering reliable service and parts supply, which proves quite supportive for the food-service community.

