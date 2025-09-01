Veterans share how mental health care shaped who they are now

How would you describe the state of your mental health and the person you are today? Are you hopeful? Proud? Uncertain? Content? Whether you feel like you’re thriving or still figuring things out, you have the potential to embrace the healthiest version of yourself.

This September, during National Recovery Month, VA is sharing the stories of seven Veterans who transformed their lives with the support of mental health care. The stories revolve around the theme, “This Version of Me,” emphasizing how mental health treatment helped them turn their lives around. You’ll hear about the healing journeys of Veterans like Kurt and Jo and the tools that help them maintain their mental health today.

This version of Kurt is leading by example

After Kurt returned home from Iraq, the Army Veteran tried to power through his anxiety, depression and survivor guilt. He didn’t have much faith in mental health therapy, thinking no one could relate to him. He was surprised, once he started treatment, how much it improved his life. With therapy, meditation and support from family and friends, Kurt was able to face his mental health challenges and now encourages other Veterans to face theirs.

“From getting help, every day of my life is better, and I couldn’t be more grateful for it,” he shared.

This version of Jo is reconnected and reclaiming peace

While serving in the Air Force, Jo experienced a terrorist attack on her barracks, which left her with lasting anxiety and hypervigilance. These effects continued when she returned to civilian life, and she found it hard to relate to her family. After feeling a bit intimidated by the idea of VA care, Jo eventually sought treatment. From that point, female providers, along with women’s support groups, helped her reconnect with loved ones and regain a sense of peace.

“Through seeking help, you also gain a village of friends that will always lift you up,” she said.

What version of yourself would you like to be?

This September, VA encourages Veterans like you, along with your supporters, to think about the “new you” that you want to be, then get inspired by stories of real Veterans who, like Kurt and Jo, made that vision a reality.

Visit VA’s National Recovery Month page to learn more about how mental health support at VA has helped these seven Veterans and could help you too.