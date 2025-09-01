ICRAPAIN 2025 Concludes Successfully in Kolkata with Global Participation

Conference participants in one of the halls ICRAPAIN2025 is condulded

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain (ICRAPAIN 2025), organized by Daradia : The Pain Clinic, concluded successfully after three days of intensive academic exchange and hands-on training at Altair Boutique Hotel, Kolkata. The event, held from August 30 to September 1, 2025, welcomed over 250 participants and featured distinguished faculty from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Ireland, and Malaysia.The conference focused on the latest developments in interventional pain management, musculoskeletal ultrasound (MSK USG), cancer pain care, and regenerative therapies, alongside minimally invasive spine interventions. Delegates actively participated in hands-on workshops, live ultrasound scanning, scientific paper presentations, and knowledge-based quiz competitions, making the event a comprehensive blend of science, skill, and collaboration.Speaking at the inaugural session, Dr. Gautam Das, Founder and Director of Daradia, highlighted the vision behind ICRAPAIN:“When we started Daradia, our dream was to create a space where clinical practice, research, and education could come together. ICRAPAIN is a reflection of that dream. With over 250 delegates and an international faculty this year, we have once again shown that Kolkata can be a hub for academic excellence in pain medicine.”Dr. Sushpa Das, Chief Consultant at Daradia and Organizing Secretary of ICRAPAIN 2025, emphasized the importance of collaborative learning:“Pain medicine is evolving rapidly, and no single country or institution holds all the answers. By bringing experts from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Ireland, and Malaysia together, ICRAPAIN has created a platform for genuine knowledge exchange. The feedback from delegates has been overwhelming, and it motivates us to set higher benchmarks in the future.”The faculty delivered lectures, conducted practical demonstrations, and engaged in discussions that addressed both the science and art of pain management. From radiofrequency ablation and vertebroplasty to ultrasound-guided nerve blocks and regenerative therapies such as PRP and BMAC, the sessions covered a wide spectrum of interventional techniques.The conference also placed strong emphasis on academic participation from young physicians. Scientific paper presentations provided a platform for emerging researchers, while quiz competitions and interactive sessions added energy and engagement to the academic environment.With ICRAPAIN 2025, Daradia once again reinforced its reputation as a pioneer in pain medicine. Over the past two decades, Daradia has trained more than 4,500 physicians worldwide, contributed to textbooks and guidelines, and developed innovative simulators to aid physician training. The clinic remains committed to its mission of combining patient care, physician education, and research into a unified vision.As the curtains closed on ICRAPAIN 2025, the organizing committee announced its intent to continue expanding international collaborations and strengthening educational opportunities for pain physicians globally.

