Top Medicare Agent Launches Free HR Workshops in Texas on Employee Medicare Benefits Coordination

Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy" MedicareVideoGuide.com Texas #1 Top Rated Local Medicare Agent in 2025 with Medicare Agents Hub

A fantastic session — very informative and easy to understand !” — Edwina Pellegrini, Sr Dir Total Rewards, Strategic Link Consulting, Georgia

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodney POWELL, Texas #1 Top-Rated Local Medicare Agent with Medicare Agents Hub in 2025, is introducing free workshops for human resources professionals on coordinating Medicare with employer group health plans. These educational sessions, available onsite, cover Medicare enrollment timelines, eligibility rules, penalty avoidance, and integration with employer coverage to help organizations support Medicare-eligible employees approaching retirement. Powell's prominence on Medicare Agents Hub, a directory with insights on 4,499 licensed Medicare agents in Texas, underscores his expertise amid rising inquiries from aging workforces.His workshops focus on practical topics such as Medicare Part A and Part B basics, the Initial Enrollment Period (three months before to three months after age 65), and coordination with group plans for employers with 20 or more employees, where group coverage is primary. For smaller employers, Medicare often serves as primary payer. Workshops last 45-60 minutes, with live Q&A sessions that emphasize neutral education without a sales pitch or personal health data collection.POWELL is an independent Medicare broker, licensed in over 30 states, serving all of Texas, including The Woodlands, New Braunfels, Lakeway, Boerne, and Southlake. He specializes in Medicare Supplement (Medigap) plans like Plan G, Medicare Advantage, and Part D, representing carriers such as Physicians Mutual, UnitedHealthcare (AARP), Aetna, Humana, Devoted, HealthSpring, and KelseyCare. His straightforward approach prioritizes even-handed comparisons. There are over 50 five-star Google reviews on MedicareVideoGuide.com To expand awareness, Powell appears in a 30-second informational spot on a FOX Business Network affiliate. The message targets HR leaders and company executives, highlighting how these free workshops clarify Medicare eligibility, reduce employee confusion, and potentially lower group health costs through informed coverage transitions.Workshops are available at no cost and can be scheduled via MedicareVideoGuide.com or phone at 855-360-5263. They align with guidelines from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for educational content.## Key Facts• Ranking: Texas #1 Top-Rated Local Medicare Agent in 2025 with Medicare Agents Hub• Educational Workshop Availability: Free, 45-60 minutes, no personal health information.• Geographic Scope: Licensed in over 30 states; on-site anywhere in Texas, virtual presentations are offered in all other states.• Pricing: All educational workshops are FREE of charge.## Quotes"HR professionals play a vital role in employee well-being, but Medicare complexities can lead to costly errors," says POWELL, an independent Medicare broker with MedicareVideoGuide.com. "These free workshops deliver clear, compliant education to help teams coordinate coverage, avoid penalties, and ease administrative loads — fostering better retention and cost management."## FAQs for HR Professionals on Medicare BenefitsQ: What is Medicare coordination with employer group health plans?A: For employers with 20+ employees, group plans are primary; Medicare secondary. For fewer than 20, Medicare is primary.Q: Who qualifies for Medicare, and what are enrollment timelines?A: Eligibility at age 65 or with disabilities. Initial Enrollment Period: three months before to three months after the 65th birthday month. Missing it may incur penalties.Q: What are common late enrollment penalties?A: Part B: 10% premium hike per 12-month delay, permanent. Q: What is Medicare coordination with employer group health plans?A: For employers with 20+ employees, group plans are primary; Medicare secondary. For fewer than 20, Medicare is primary.Q: Who qualifies for Medicare, and what are enrollment timelines?A: Eligibility at age 65 or with disabilities. Initial Enrollment Period: three months before to three months after the 65th birthday month. Missing it may incur penalties.Q: What are common late enrollment penalties?A: Part B: 10% premium hike per 12-month delay, permanent. Part D: 1% per month without creditable coverage.Q: How do free Medicare workshops benefit organizations?A: They offer neutral education to help employees optimize coverage with employer plans, potentially reducing health costs and confusion.Q: Does Medicare cover all needs, or are supplements required?A: Original Medicare (Parts A/B) has gaps like deductibles. Medigap or Advantage plans fill them based on individual needs. His client-focused service, as evidenced by over 50 five-star Google reviews, ensures unbiased guidance on carriers like Physicians Mutual, UnitedHealthcare (AARP), Aetna, Humana, Devoted, HealthSpring, and KelseyCare. Powell's educational approach helps beneficiaries and employers navigate Medicare enrollment, coordination with group plans, and penalty avoidance for informed decisions.## DisclaimersThis press release provides informational content only and is not medical or legal advice. Consult licensed professionals for personalized guidance. Rodney POWELL, Heartwise LLC, and MedicareVideoGuide.com operate independently, unaffiliated with the U.S. government or federal Medicare program. Plan availability varies by location. Forward-looking statements about workshops and promotions are subject to change.

