Rocksalt brings C.S. Friedman’s cult classic Coldfire Trilogy to Roblox

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocksalt is levelling up the fantasy experience with its boldest move yet: teaming up with acclaimed author C.S. Friedman to reimagine her legendary Coldfire Trilogy and its prequels inside the Roblox metaverse.Rocksalt takes its first steps into the arena of IP Gamification, turning iconic literature into a persistent branded space within the Roblox metaverse. Now, players will be able to continue the Coldfire saga beyond the book as an extensible experience.“This isn’t just another game,” says Dilber Mann, Corporate Director at Rocksalt who is overseeing the project. “It’s a milestone in storytelling. By blending IP gamification with metaverse platforms, Rocksalt is opening new doors for brands and IPs to connect with a new generation of players, who see the metaverse as a digital hangout and community for themselves. The Coldfire Trilogy is just the beginning of a new era where stories don’t end on the last page. They live on as immersive experiences in a branded space that retains the essence of the IP, where audiences can enjoy for years to come. We believe this will become the norm for all IPs in the near future.”C.S. Friedman’s Coldfire Trilogy is a dark, atmospheric blend of science fiction and fantasy set on the planet Erna, where a living energy called the 'fae' responds to human thought and desire, blurring the line between miracle and nightmare. Across the trilogy, we can journey through a land shaped by the fae’s terrors, confronting monsters born of human fears and, ultimately, the primal force of the Dark that threatens to consume all of Erna. Woven with themes of faith, morality, desire, and sacrifice, the series explores how every decision has a consequence and that darkness is not always bad, but a mere consequence of a choice; making allies of enemies and questioning what it truly means to be human.Players can expect player progression, events, user-generated content, and a little touch of survival horror gameplay, while staying true to C.S. Friedman’s dark yet enchanting universe.The Coldfire Roblox experience is expected to begin development in November 2025.Rocksalt is an emerging leader in immersive brand storytelling, dedicated to transforming beloved IPs into living digital worlds. Rocksalt has 14 years of experience as a service provider for game art and game development, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with additional offices in Pune, India, and Manila, Philippines, with a strong growing presence in Brazil. With a strong focus moving forward on metaverse engagement, Rocksalt brings together world-class creatives, developers, and technologists to reimagine narratives through persistent interactive experiences. Dilber Mann, who joined Rocksalt as Corporate Director in January 2025, brings over 20 years of experience in the AAA games industry and a proven track record in leading Roblox projects for major entertainment brands. His past successes include high-profile collaborations with Warner Brothers (Wonder Woman Themyscira, 36.5M visits), Netflix (Stranger Things Starcourt Mall, 35.1M visits), and Samsung (Samsung Space Tycoon, 40M+ visits), making him a key visionary for Rocksalt’s expansion as a Game Industry service provider and into the IP Gamification space.

