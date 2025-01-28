LCGC Resolute appoints Dilber Mann as Corporate Director of Rocksalt Interactive

Dilber Mann is welcomed by Rocksalt’s A.R.M. Division

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCGC Resolute Group of Companies appoints Dilber Mann as Corporate Director of Rocksalt Interactive’s World Wide Studios, effectively handing over the keys to Rocksalt, where Dilber will now lead the growth of the organization.Ramnish Soin, Managing Director of Rocksalt commented, “We are excited to have Dilber take on Rocksalt’s aspiration to be a global contender in the Game Content Outsourcing and Game Co-Development Industry.”Dilber brings his near two decades of experience in the video game industry, external development, and strategic development of emerging market companies to the role of Corporate Director of Worldwide Studios at Rocksalt.Head of Resolute HR, the parent company, Indranil commented, “Within a few weeks of interacting with the team, Dilber has already impressed us with his understanding of team dynamics and has already executed changes to create a very transparent company at all levels, further creating higher levels of accountability and proactivity that we could not believe possible”Former Assistant VP Shahid Pasha and Das Anand Arokia join A.R.M. to further ensure its success. Sreedhar Acharya, former COO is now Operational Director of the A.R.M. Division. Former GM, Swaroop Kunchum, re-establishes the Game Art Services line as its head.Dilber Mann explains, “With these changes, we have the ability to scale into new service lines, and promote accelerated growth, while creating a reduced hierarchy allowing clear transparency across the org and for our clients to further promote improved collaborations. With this winning combination, Rocksalt is set to go “Next Level” on the external game development industry.”Dilber also has established the beginnings of a Game Dev Services line, pulling resources into this new focus, which will expand into co-development, feature development, live ops, porting, and establishing new IP/Franchise development for clients over the coming months.Rocksalt Interactive is a Game Art and Game Development Service Provider with a global presence in North America, Europe, South Asia, and South East Asia. Specializing in art and co-dev services, Rocksalt’s team consists of 3D Artist, Concept, Animation, VFX, AR-VR, Tech Art and engineering resources for hire.

