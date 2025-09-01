WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Energy Management System Market Reach USD 161.9 Billion by 2030 Growing at 16.2% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global energy management systems market size was valued at USD 36.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 161.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 285 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/626 Driving FactorsThe rise in the demand for advanced data analytics offers valuable insights into energy consumption patterns, enabling businesses to optimize their energy use. Energy Management Systems (EMS) that incorporate predictive maintenance, performance optimization, and real-time data monitoring can significantly reduce energy costs and operational inefficiencies. These factors are expected to offer lucrative energy management systems market opportunities for growth.Market SegmentationThe global energy management systems market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, type, application, and region. The component segment is bifurcated into solution and service. By end user, the market is segmented into energy and utilities, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of type, the market is categorized into home energy management systems, building energy management systems, and industrial energy management systems. By application, the market is broadly classified into residential and commercial. In addition, to gain further diverse insight, the market is analyzed across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the energy management systems market analysis are C3, Inc., Delta electronics, Inc., Dexma, General Electric company, Gridpoint, Honeywell international Inc., Johnson controls international plc, Schneider Electric S.E, Siemens and Yokogawa electric corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the energy management systems industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/626 The global energy management systems industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.Based on component, the report is divided into service and solution. The solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the service segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.On the basis of end user, the energy and utilities segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (285 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-management-systems-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to diminished energy usage in heavy coal, petroleum, and natural gas industries.● However, the market has now survived due to increased energy consumption from residential units and rise in activities such as online shopping, remote work, and powering home appliances.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. 