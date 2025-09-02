Global Lounge Presents World Village 2025: Where Stories, Flavors, and Rhythms Meet
Three Days of Global Music, Dance, Art, Storytelling & World Flavors — Right in the Heart of Boise
Presented by Global Lounge
📍 JUMP, Downtown Boise
🗓️ September 4–6, 2025
Join us for a vibrant celebration of global cultures, local creativity, and community connection. World Village 2025 kicks off on First Thursday, September 4, and continues through the weekend with dynamic performances, interactive exhibits, immersive storytelling—and a feast of flavors from around the world.
🛍️ Explore World Flavors & Vendors
Throughout the event, enjoy a curated marketplace featuring diverse food vendors, artisan goods, and cultural crafts. From sizzling street eats to handmade treasures, World Village offers a sensory journey through global traditions.
🎉 Thursday, September 4 – First Thursday Kickoff
Time: 6:00 PM onward
Location: JUMP, Downtown Boise
Highlights Include:
- 🎨 Art Exhibition (Main Lobby, ongoing)
Featuring visual works by Gary Don McCall, Mary Gardiner, Sally Brock, Carissa Haskin, Diane Ronayne, and Stephen Aifegha
- 🚜 Tractor Exhibit (JUMP Room, 5:00–7:30 PM)
Explore vintage tractors on display
- 🍽️ Happiness Hour by Thomas Cuisine (Deck Area, 5:00–7:30 PM)
Enjoy refreshments and small bites
- 📚 Author Feature: Brian Kimmel (The Loft, 6:00–6:45 PM)
In partnership with ReDiscovered Books
Learn more: briankimmel.com
- 🍲 Indonesian Cooking Demonstration (Kitchen Area, 6:45–7:30 PM)
Live demo with tasting samples
- 📖 Storytelling: Re-Storying Idaho (Main Stage, 7:30 PM)
Presented by Idaho Humanities and Boise State University
A reflective session exploring identity, place, and belonging
- 🎶 Live Music: Two Wound Up Trio (Outdoor Music Stage, 8:00–9:00 PM)
Presented by Idaho Blues Society
🎭 Friday, September 5 – Amphitheater Stage
Location: JUMP Amphitheater
- Flamenco Idaho – 4:50–5:20 PM
- Starbelly Dancers – 5:50–6:20 PM
- Killarney Irish Dance – 6:50–7:20 PM
- Ballet Folklórico Yareth de Idaho – 8:00–8:30 PM
🎵 Friday, September 5 – Music Stage
Location: JUMP Music Stage
- Biotezik Basque Choir – 4:20–4:50 PM
- Natalie Soma – 5:10–5:50 PM
- Shon Sanders & the 4 Penny Peep Show – 6:10–6:50 PM
- Chicken Dinner Road – 7:10–8:00 PM
- Sam Grisman Project – 8:30–10:00 PM
🎭 Saturday, September 6 – Amphitheater Stage
Location: JUMP Amphitheater
- Makatas – 10:40–11:10 AM
- Mladi Behar – 11:50 AM–12:20 PM
- Boise Traditional Chinese Dance Group – 1:00–1:30 PM
- Odissi Dance – 2:10–2:30 PM
- Flamenco Laishy – 3:10–3:40 PM
- Indo Idaho Dance Group – 4:20–4:50 PM
- Bollywood Dance – 5:30–6:00 PM
- Ballet Folklórico Mexico Lindo – 6:40–7:10 PM
- Danza Azteca Tonatiuh – 8:00–8:30 PM
🎵 Saturday, September 6 – Music Stage
Location: JUMP Music Stage
- Scandi Folk – 10:00–10:40 AM
- Marimba Boise – 11:10–11:50 AM
- Beats & Bones – 12:20–1:00 PM
- The Moody Jews of Boise – 1:30–2:10 PM
- Fashion Show – 2:30–3:15 PM
- Cachito Goza – 3:40–4:20 PM
- Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys – 4:50–5:30 PM
- Lobo Lara – 6:10–6:50 PM
- Afrosonics – 7:10–8:00 PM
- Cha Wa – 8:30–10:00 PM
✨ World Village 2025 is a celebration of community, culture, and connection. Come for the stories, stay for the music, savor the flavors, and leave inspired.
Dayo Ayodele
Global Lounge Incorporated
+12089187870 ext. 2
email us here
