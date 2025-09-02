Global Lounge Presents World Village 2025: Where Stories, Flavors, and Rhythms Meet

2025 World Village Sam Grisman Project Cha Wa

Three Days of Global Music, Dance, Art, Storytelling & World Flavors — Right in the Heart of Boise

Our World is beautiful because we are all in it” — Dayo Ayodele

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 🌍 World Village 2025Presented by Global Lounge📍 JUMP, Downtown Boise🗓️ September 4–6, 2025Join us for a vibrant celebration of global cultures, local creativity, and community connection. World Village 2025 kicks off on First Thursday, September 4, and continues through the weekend with dynamic performances, interactive exhibits, immersive storytelling—and a feast of flavors from around the world.🛍️ Explore World Flavors & VendorsThroughout the event, enjoy a curated marketplace featuring diverse food vendors, artisan goods, and cultural crafts. From sizzling street eats to handmade treasures, World Village offers a sensory journey through global traditions.🎉 Thursday, September 4 – First Thursday KickoffTime: 6:00 PM onwardLocation: JUMP, Downtown BoiseHighlights Include:- 🎨 Art Exhibition (Main Lobby, ongoing)Featuring visual works by Gary Don McCall, Mary Gardiner, Sally Brock, Carissa Haskin, Diane Ronayne, and Stephen Aifegha- 🚜 Tractor Exhibit (JUMP Room, 5:00–7:30 PM)Explore vintage tractors on display- 🍽️ Happiness Hour by Thomas Cuisine (Deck Area, 5:00–7:30 PM)Enjoy refreshments and small bites- 📚 Author Feature: Brian Kimmel (The Loft, 6:00–6:45 PM)In partnership with ReDiscovered BooksLearn more: briankimmel.com- 🍲 Indonesian Cooking Demonstration (Kitchen Area, 6:45–7:30 PM)Live demo with tasting samples- 📖 Storytelling: Re-Storying Idaho (Main Stage, 7:30 PM)Presented by Idaho Humanities and Boise State UniversityA reflective session exploring identity, place, and belonging- 🎶 Live Music: Two Wound Up Trio (Outdoor Music Stage, 8:00–9:00 PM)Presented by Idaho Blues Society🎭 Friday, September 5 – Amphitheater StageLocation: JUMP Amphitheater- Flamenco Idaho – 4:50–5:20 PM- Starbelly Dancers – 5:50–6:20 PM- Killarney Irish Dance – 6:50–7:20 PM- Ballet Folklórico Yareth de Idaho – 8:00–8:30 PM🎵 Friday, September 5 – Music StageLocation: JUMP Music Stage- Biotezik Basque Choir – 4:20–4:50 PM- Natalie Soma – 5:10–5:50 PM- Shon Sanders & the 4 Penny Peep Show – 6:10–6:50 PM- Chicken Dinner Road – 7:10–8:00 PM- Sam Grisman Project – 8:30–10:00 PM🎭 Saturday, September 6 – Amphitheater StageLocation: JUMP Amphitheater- Makatas – 10:40–11:10 AM- Mladi Behar – 11:50 AM–12:20 PM- Boise Traditional Chinese Dance Group – 1:00–1:30 PM- Odissi Dance – 2:10–2:30 PM- Flamenco Laishy – 3:10–3:40 PM- Indo Idaho Dance Group – 4:20–4:50 PM- Bollywood Dance – 5:30–6:00 PM- Ballet Folklórico Mexico Lindo – 6:40–7:10 PM- Danza Azteca Tonatiuh – 8:00–8:30 PM🎵 Saturday, September 6 – Music StageLocation: JUMP Music Stage- Scandi Folk – 10:00–10:40 AM- Marimba Boise – 11:10–11:50 AM- Beats & Bones – 12:20–1:00 PM- The Moody Jews of Boise – 1:30–2:10 PM- Fashion Show – 2:30–3:15 PM- Cachito Goza – 3:40–4:20 PM- Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys – 4:50–5:30 PM- Lobo Lara – 6:10–6:50 PM- Afrosonics – 7:10–8:00 PM- Cha Wa – 8:30–10:00 PM✨ World Village 2025 is a celebration of community, culture, and connection. Come for the stories, stay for the music, savor the flavors, and leave inspired.Would you like help drafting a vendor spotlight or food map next?

World Village

