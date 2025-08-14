Announcing 2025 World Village Headliners
Global Lounge Presents 2025 World Village at JUMP September 4-6, 2025; make plans to participate in this family-friendly cultural experience.
Free Multicultural Festival • Sept 4–6 • JUMP Boise
Presented by Global Lounge at JUMP Boise
Celebrate cultural unity at World Village 2025, Boise’s premier multicultural arts festival. From global music to immersive storytelling, this free event brings together performers and communities from around the world.
🎶 Friday, September 5 – Sam Grisman Project
Wowing the crowd with their genuine passion and appreciation for the legacy of David “Dawg” Grisman and Jerry Garcia’s music. Led by bassist Sam Grisman, and a rotating lineup of exceptional acoustic musicians, playing some of their beloved repertoire and sharing the original music that their own collective has to offer
🎷 Saturday, September 6 – Cha Wa
New Orleans brass band-meets-Mardi Gras Indian outfit Cha Wa radiates the energy of the city’s street culture. “My People,” the band’s follow up to their Grammy-nominated album “Spyboy,” feels like pure joy, it also never fails to remind us how hard-won that joy was and still is: not least in the tense, funky and explosive title track, with its declaration “My people, we’re still here.”
🔥🔥🔥 More artists to be announced — stay tuned at Global Lounge (globallounge.org) and JUMP Boise (jumpboise.org)
📅 Festival Schedule at JUMP Boise
🟣 Thursday, Sept 4: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
🟡 Friday, Sept 5: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
🔵 Saturday, Sept 6: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM
FREE & Family-Friendly • Downtown Boise
Music • Dance • Poetry • Art • Film • Food • Community
World Village
