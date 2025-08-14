Announcing 2025 World Village Headliners

World Village 2025 Cha Wa Sam Grisman Project

Global Lounge Presents 2025 World Village at JUMP September 4-6, 2025; make plans to participate in this family-friendly cultural experience.

Our world is beautiful because we are all in it” — Dayo Ayodele

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 🌍 World Village 2025 Headliner AnnouncementFree Multicultural Festival • Sept 4–6 • JUMP BoisePresented by Global Lounge at JUMP BoiseCelebrate cultural unity at World Village 2025, Boise’s premier multicultural arts festival. From global music to immersive storytelling, this free event brings together performers and communities from around the world.🎶 Friday, September 5 – Sam Grisman ProjectWowing the crowd with their genuine passion and appreciation for the legacy of David “Dawg” Grisman and Jerry Garcia’s music. Led by bassist Sam Grisman, and a rotating lineup of exceptional acoustic musicians, playing some of their beloved repertoire and sharing the original music that their own collective has to offer🎷 Saturday, September 6 – Cha WaNew Orleans brass band-meets-Mardi Gras Indian outfit Cha Wa radiates the energy of the city’s street culture. “My People,” the band’s follow up to their Grammy-nominated album “Spyboy,” feels like pure joy, it also never fails to remind us how hard-won that joy was and still is: not least in the tense, funky and explosive title track, with its declaration “My people, we’re still here.”🔥🔥🔥 More artists to be announced — stay tuned at Global Lounge (globallounge.org) and JUMP Boise (jumpboise.org)📅 Festival Schedule at JUMP Boise🟣 Thursday, Sept 4: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM🟡 Friday, Sept 5: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM🔵 Saturday, Sept 6: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PMFREE & Family-Friendly • Downtown BoiseMusic • Dance • Poetry • Art • Film • Food • Community

World Village

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.