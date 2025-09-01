Global Road Construction Conference 2025 - Lucknow, UP: Paving the Path to Progress

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building upon the resounding success of the Global Road Construction Conference (GRC) 2024 in the historic city of Jaipur, the industry is proud to announce the next chapter in this pivotal conference. The 17th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025 | Global Road Construction Conference 2025 (GRC 2025) will converge on December 19, 2025, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.The 2024 Global Road Construction Conference (GRC) set an excellent benchmark, uniting a diverse congregation of over 300 leading engineers, researchers, policymakers, road contractors, and industry titans from across the globe. This established the conference as a premier forum for knowledge exchange and strategic partnership. In 2025, this influential gathering moves to the heart of India's most ambitious infrastructure story: Uttar Pradesh.The timing and location are strategic as Uttar Pradesh is driving a historic, infrastructure-led growth strategy, as detailed in its 2025-26 budget, to achieve its monumental goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy. This vision is being paved literally and figuratively by an unparalleled expressway construction spree, including:1. Ganga Expressway (594 Km)2. Agra-Lucknow Expressway (302 Km)3. Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway (63 Km)4. Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway (500 Km)5. Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway (500 Km)This massive development directly fuels India's projected bitumen consumption, which is forecast to surge by a staggering 27% to 8.9 million tonnes in FY 2025-26.The success in Jaipur proved the immense need for a dedicated, high-level platform for the road construction ecosystem. For 2025, we are taking this dialogue directly to the epicentre of action. Uttar Pradesh is not just a player in India's growth story; it is its main author for the next decade. With North India, led by UP's explosive growth, projected to be the key driver of the nation's bitumen market, forecast at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2031, this is the uncontested place to forge the partnerships that will build the future.The Global Road Construction Conference 2025 will elevate the discussions from Jaipur, featuring critical sessions on:1. From Policy to Pavement: Decoding UP's trillion-dollar budget and its opportunities for global players.2. Materials Innovation for Mega-Projects: Advanced bitumen technologies, modifiers, and sustainable solutions for next-generation expressways.3. Mastering Mega-Logistics: Engineering resilient supply chains to meet the massive demand across Uttar Pradesh.4. The Jaipur Legacy Continues: Building on 2024's discussions to future-proof infrastructure with digitalisation, AI, and climate resilience.Event Details:1. Event: 17th Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025 | Global Road Construction Conference 20252. Focus: Bitumen, Modified Bitumen & Logistics3. Date: 19th December 20254. Venue: Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India5. Website: www.grcconferences.com The expo will provide a comprehensive platform for national and international companies to showcase cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and services to the key decision-makers shaping India's infrastructure.About the Event:This event is India's definitive B2B platform for the entire road construction value chain. It is the critical nexus where government vision, engineering brilliance, and industrial capability meet to drive innovation, foster business development, and build the infrastructure of tomorrow. Save the Date.

