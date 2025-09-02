Telis Energy Group appoints Justin FitzHugh as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telis Energy Group (“Telis Energy”) has appointed Justin FitzHugh as Chief Financial Officer at Group level, strengthening the Group’s leadership team as it continues to scale its pan-European renewable energy platform.Justin brings more than 20 years of investment banking and advisory experience in the renewable energy sector, having closed transactions representing over 35GW of capacity and raised more than €4.5 billion in equity and debt capital. Most recently, he was Head of Energy & Infrastructure Investment Banking at Arctic Securities in Oslo, where he built and led a dedicated renewables team advising global investors and developers on M&A, capital raising and power purchase agreements across the Nordics and Baltics.Earlier in his career, Justin was a Partner at Augusta & Co, one of Europe’s leading specialist renewable energy advisory firms, where he originated and executed transactions across the continent and became a recognised specialist in corporate PPAs with counterparties structuring complex investments and helping deploy institutional capital into the energy transition.Backed by Carlyle, Telis Energy develops clean power platforms across key European markets including the UK, France, Italy and Germany. Its decentralised model combines deep local market expertise with institutional scale, enabling the business to deliver utility-scale solar, wind, battery storage and hybrid energy hubs. Telis is pursuing both organic development and targeted acquisitions to meet its ambition of delivering 10GW of capacity by 2030, with an increasing focus on new demand sources such as data centres and other digital infrastructure.Adrien Pinsard, CEO and Founder of Telis Energy Group, said:“Justin and I have worked together previously and I have long admired his judgement, technical expertise and approach to building long-term relationships. His appointment comes at an important time for Telis, as we continue to expand our footprint across Europe and look at new opportunities-from traditional renewables to emerging demand from sectors like data centres. I’m delighted to welcome him to the senior team.”Justin FitzHugh, CFO of Telis Energy Group, added:“Telis Energy is a highly entrepreneurial platform with the scale, agility and backing to make a real impact. Adrien has assembled an outstanding team with a clear vision for building a pan-European business. I’m excited to contribute to that journey and to support the Group’s growth strategy in partnership with our investors and country teams.”ENDSAbout Telis Energy GroupTelis Energy Group is a pan-European green infrastructure platform backed by Carlyle. With local teams in the UK, France, Italy and Germany, Telis develops, finances and operates clean power projects across solar, wind and battery storage. The Group combines deep market expertise with institutional backing, supporting both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Telis is targeting a 10GW pipeline by 2030.

