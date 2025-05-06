Auréa Invests in Persimmon Life, a Pioneer in At-Home Medical Aesthetics

Aurea Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Auréa Group (“Auréa”), a specialist private equity firm focused on beauty, wellness, and longevity, today announced its investment in Persimmon Life (“Persimmon”), a tech-enabled services company redefining access to medical aesthetics.Founded in 2022 by Mark Hadfield and Matthew Bartlett, Persimmon is the first mover in at-home medical aesthetics, allowing customers to book certified nurses for treatments such as Botox injections via its proprietary digital platform. In a market traditionally dominated by brick-and-mortar med spas, Persimmon stands apart offering a more convenient, customer-centric approach to trusted, professional care.Since launch, the business has expanded its offering to include appointments at providers’ homes and partner locations, alongside an increasingly broad range of treatments. Today, Persimmon works with more than 300 businesses, enabling appointments in a variety of professional settings. A newly signed exclusive partnership with Massage Envy will support a nationwide rollout, with expansion already underway across all major U.S. geographies.To ensure consistently high standards of care, Persimmon has developed the Persimmon Academy, a proprietary training and certification program for its network of nurses. This in-house platform has become a key competitive differentiator, underlining the company’s commitment to clinical excellence and scalable quality control.Auréa’s investment reflects its continued focus on backing innovative, high-growth companies at the intersection of wellness and technology. Persimmon combines strong customer retention with a compelling value proposition for providers, giving certified nurses an attractive platform to supplement their income while delivering trusted care in a flexible, modern format.“Persimmon is tapping into a clear shift in consumer behaviour, meeting demand for more accessible, convenient, and trusted aesthetic services,” said Andrew Vagenas, Partner at Auréa and Board Member at Persimmon Life. “The team has built an impressive platform with strong early traction, and we see significant potential to scale this model nationally and beyond. We are excited to support Persimmon’s growth journey and bring the full weight of Auréa’s expertise and network to bear.”The investment also creates powerful synergies across Auréa’s ecosystem. Persimmon opens up new distribution opportunities for existing portfolio brands via its nurse provider network, while benefiting from Auréa’s operational expertise, strategic partnerships, and industry reach. This includes support on senior hires and introductions to potential partners such as Ulta, Sephora, and other wellness and retail platforms.“From day one, our goal has been to make medical aesthetics more accessible, trusted, and convenient without compromising on clinical excellence,” said Mark Hadfield, Co-Founder of Persimmon Life. “Partnering with Auréa is a pivotal step in scaling that mission. Their deep expertise in beauty and wellness, along with their ability to open doors across the industry, makes them the ideal partner for our next phase of growth.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.