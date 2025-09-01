Joint Labor Day Statement on Offshore Wind

“On Labor Day, we honor the strength, skill, and determination of America’s workers. From construction sites and factories to ports and power plants, working people are the backbone of our economy and the foundation of our shared prosperity.

“Nowhere is that clearer than in the offshore wind industry, where labor is on the front lines. Today, more than 5,000 workers—many of them proud union members—are directly engaged with building this new American industry, with many thousands more manufacturing products across 40 States that will help lead to a new era of U.S. energy independence. These projects represent years of planning, billions of dollars in private investment, and the promise of tens of thousands of additional jobs. They are revitalizing our ports, strengthening our supply chains, and ensuring that America—not our competitors—leads in clean energy manufacturing and innovation.

“We are looking for the Trump Administration to uphold all offshore wind permits already granted and allow these projects to be constructed. Efforts to walk back these commitments jeopardize hardworking families, wasting years of progress and ceding leadership to foreign competitors. Workers, businesses, and communities need certainty, not reversals that would cost tens of thousands of American jobs and critical investment. Sudden reversals would also impact countless other workers and taxpayers on scores of non-energy public projects. The U.S. markets operate on certainty. Canceling projects that have already been fully permitted--including some near completion—sends the worrisome message to investors that the work can be stopped on a whim, which could lead them to decide to either not finance different projects or impose higher interest rates that would ultimately place a bigger burden on taxpayers.

“At the same time, we remain committed to ensuring that the electric grid is reliable, resilient and affordable. Offshore wind and other renewables are central to that effort, but it must be complemented by a diverse mix of resources—including nuclear power, natural gas, hydropower, and other technologies—that together keep our system strong and our energy sources secure. Doing so will also help us attract major economic development projects that will offer economic security for American workers and transform communities as we move to a 21st century economy. As Governors, we are committed to delivering on this energy system for our states and working with the Trump Administration to advance projects that meet these objectives.

“On this Labor Day, we reaffirm our unwavering support for working people and the unions that represent them. We stand with America’s workers and strongly urge the Trump Administration to keep these projects on track—for our jobs, our families, our competitiveness, our energy security, and our future.”