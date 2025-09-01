On Labor Day, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Celebrates the 2.5 Million American Workers Who Joined the Workforce Since Trump Took Office

Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS is getting U.S. citizens back to work, saving their hard-earned money, and ensuring America works for Americans again

WASHINGTON—This Labor Day, Secretary Noem is celebrating the 2.5 million American workers who joined the U.S. workforce since President Trump took office. In comparison, 88% of jobs created during the same period under Biden went to foreign-born workers. New jobs created under President Trump are going to American workers.

Additionally, the U.S. has seen an estimated decline of approximately 1.6 million illegal aliens across the country.

“This Labor Day, America works for Americans again. 100% of all new job gains have gone to U.S. citizens, and 2.5 million Americans are back at work since January. Under Biden, 88% of all jobs went to foreign born workers. Meanwhile DHS reforms have saved taxpayers over $13.2 billion,” said Secretary Noem. “President Trump and I are putting the American worker FIRST. Happy Labor Day!”

The U.S. economy continues to surge because it is safer to do business here. Under this administration, 70% of arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement involve illegal aliens who have been convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S.—this doesn’t even count foreign fugitives, gang members, or terrorists who don’t have a rap sheet in the U.S.

In addition to helping put Americans back to work, Secretary Noem is saving U.S. taxpayers their hard-earned money. Secretary Noem saved U.S. taxpayers $13.2 billion. All of these savings were achieved without cuts to key law enforcement, border security, national security, immigration enforcement and positions with a public safety responsibility.

For years, unelected bureaucrats rubber-stamped hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts, fueling a culture of waste, fraud, and abuse. Under Secretary Noem, that era is over.