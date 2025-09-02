JoyShop Ministries Celebrates Two Decades of Inspiring People to Seek God First

Author Anita Keagy Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him is available on Amazon

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JoyShop Ministries marks 20 years of impact this year, celebrating two decades of empowering individuals and communities worldwide to rediscover joy through daily time in God’s Word and prayer.

Founded in 2006 by Anita Keagy, JoyShop began with a simple yet compelling mission: to inspire people to spend time with God every day through Bible reading and prayer. Over the past 20 years, Anita has traveled across the country and around the globe, sharing her testimony rooted in redemption and divine longing. Her personal story of placing her daughter for adoption as a teen, writing letters to her for 21 years until a reconnection only God could orchestrate, has become the heart of JoyShop’s message: just as Anita longed to know her daughter, God longs for each of His children to know Him.

Through engaging speaking events at schools, colleges, churches, retreats and festivals, JoyShop Ministries has touched thousands of lives. The ministry’s “Seeking God First” six-session Bible study and companion materials are available on RightNow Media and other platforms, helping individuals and groups grow in their spiritual walk.

The ministry’s reach extends beyond teaching. Participants have embraced the “21-Day Challenge,” using guided journals and resources to cultivate daily time in God’s Word—not simply as a routine, but as a way to know Jesus personally, hear His voice, and grow in relationship with Him. Youth ministry efforts provide chapel services, retreats, workshops, and free devotional materials including a journal, highlighter, and Gospel of John to support students.

Testimonials underline the transformative impact:

Vicki A., part of a small group using the JoyShop series on RightNow Media, said the group “has been transformed into daily Bible readers and motivated to spend quiet time with God every morning.”

A parent of a middle-school student shared gratitude: “Ever since that retreat, my son has been reading his Bible every day before he goes to bed. I know that this will make an eternal difference in his life.”

Students comment, “You have changed my life forever,” and “I am excited to start the 21-Day Challenge,” as Anita’s story rekindles their desire for God’s Word.

Looking ahead

As it enters its third decade, JoyShop Ministries is committed to expanding its reach—across denominations, age groups, and global boundaries. The ministry continues to offer speaking engagements, retreats, workshops, youth events, chapel services, and small-group studies.

To learn more about JoyShop Ministries, book a speaking event, or access resources, visit www.joyshop.org.

About JoyShop Ministries

Anita Keagy founded JoyShop Ministries in 2006 to inspire people to spend time with God daily through Bible reading and prayer. Her message of seeking God first as the key to a joyful and abundant life has reached audiences at conferences, retreats, schools, and churches across the United States and internationally.

Her ministry is rooted in her personal story of becoming pregnant as a teenager, placing her baby for adoption, and reuniting with her daughter twenty-one years later—a journey that mirrors God’s longing to know each of His children. Anita is the author of The File: A Mother and Child’s Life-Changing Reunion and Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him, and she has produced a six-session DVD series, Seeking God First. She lives in Washington Boro, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Paul, and is the mother of five, grandmother of sixteen, and great-grandmother of three.

