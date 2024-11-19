Inspire a Faith-Filled Christmas with Seeking God First by Anita Keagy

Anita Keagy, Author of Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him is available on Amazon

Rediscover peace and joy this Christmas with Seeking God First by Anita Keagy—a perfect gift to inspire daily connection with God. Available on Amazon.

As we prepare for the holidays, my hope is that this book can be a gift that encourages others to find true peace, purpose, and joy that only He can provide.” — Anita Keagy

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, consider giving a gift that inspires a deeper connection with God. Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him by Anita Keagy provides readers with tools for personal spiritual growth, offering guidance to help them prioritize their relationship with God. Perfect for individuals, study groups, or anyone looking to begin the new year with a renewed focus on faith, Seeking God First is a meaningful gift that will resonate long after the holidays.

In Seeking God First, Keagy shares her journey of discovering the peace and joy that come from setting aside intentional time with God each day. Through her practical insights and the transformative 21-Day Quiet Time Challenge, readers are invited to create a daily habit of connecting with God—whether they are new to faith or looking to rekindle their spiritual walk.

“Seeking God First is an invitation to make space for God in your daily life,” said Anita Keagy. “As we prepare for the holidays, my hope is that this book can be a gift that encourages others to find true peace, purpose, and joy that only He can provide.”

Purchase Seeking God First today on Amazon. For more information or to schedule an interview with Anita Keagy, please visit joyshop.org or email info@joyshop.org.

About Anita Keagy

Anita Keagy is the founder of JoyShop Ministries, established in 2006 to inspire people to spend time with God daily through Bible reading and prayer. Since then, Anita has shared her message of seeking God first as the key to a joyful and abundant life at conferences, retreats, schools, and churches, both nationally and internationally.

Her story is rooted in her experience of becoming pregnant as a teenager, placing her baby for adoption, and reuniting with her daughter twenty-one years later. Anita’s deep desire to know her child became the foundation of her ministry, reflecting God’s desire to know each of His children.

She is the author of The File: A Mother and Child’s Life-Changing Reunion and has produced a six-session DVD series, Seeking God First. Anita lives in Washington Boro, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Paul. They have five children, sixteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.