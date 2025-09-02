New York City Event to Spotlight MASLD and MASH, Diabetes, and Metabolic Health

The Fatty Liver Alliance is a registered charity dedicated to awareness, screening, advocacy, and support for patients and families affected by MASLD and MASH. The Fatty Liver Alliance has already hosted 9 Your Liver, Your Health events, with 5 more scheduled for 2025 and many more to come across the US and Canada in 2026. Michael Betel is the President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance.

Capacity Crowd Underscores Urgency of Local and Global Liver Health Action

In NYC, we’re bringing screening and education to the community, and at the Devex NCD Pavilion @UNGA80, we’re amplifying the patient voice to make MASLD and MASH a true global health priority.” — Michael Betel, President and Founder, Fatty Liver Alliance

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fatty Liver Alliance is proud to announce that the upcoming Your Liver, Your Health: Understanding Liver Disease, Diabetes, and Your Metabolic Health event in New York City on September 24, 2025 has reached full registration at 100 participants.This special event, hosted in collaboration with MASH Cities, marks the 10th community event delivered by the Fatty Liver Alliance. Since launching the Your Liver, Your Health program, the Alliance has:* Helped connect more than 13% of attendees identified with advanced liver disease (F2–F4) directly to liver specialist clinics.* Educated not only the 15% of participants found with severe steatosis (S3) but all attendees on the importance of liver and metabolic health.*Shared strategies for lifestyle management and raised awareness of newly approved pharmacotherapies in the U.S., offering real-world tools to change the trajectory of disease.Expert KeynotesAttendees will hear from:Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance, Toronto, ON.Dr. Meena Bansal, Hepatologist, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY.Professor Jeffrey V. Lazarus, Director, MASH Cities and Global Think-tank on Steatotic Liver Disease.Together, these internationally respected leaders will address the urgent challenge of Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease ( MASLD ) and its progressive form, MASH (Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), while engaging with the community on four critical questions:What is steatotic liver disease (formerly known as fatty liver disease)?How do we diagnose it?Who is at greatest risk?What can we do to improve/prevent it?The program will also include a full audience Q&A and FibroScanscreenings, helping to identify individuals at risk for advanced liver disease.“No one should face liver disease alone. By bringing together governments, healthcare professionals, researchers, industry, and patient advocates, we can shift the trajectory of this public health threat and make liver health a global priority.” Professor Jeffrey V. Lazarus“I want to see our efforts lead to more people being screened early, when interventions can impact the disease trajectory.” Dr. Meena BansalA Global Movement for ChangeThis NYC gathering aligns with major global initiatives taking place during UNGA80.On September 22, 2025, as part of the Devex NCD Pavilion @UNGA80, the Global Metabolic Health: MASLD/MASH and other major NCDs—within the Global Metabolic Health Roundtables series—will convene experts from across the global health ecosystem to address MASLD, MASH, diabetes, obesity, and other major NCDs (event details here).The Fatty Liver Alliance and its President & Founder, Michael Betel, are proud contributors to the development of the Person-First Liver Charter, recently published in Nature Medicine ( https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-03759-8 ). This Charter emphasizes respectful, inclusive, and person-centered care for people living with liver disease worldwide.Partners and SupportThe Fatty Liver Alliance acknowledges the vital collaboration with MASH Cities ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/mashcities ), and the support of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Regeneron, 89bio and Mount Sinai, NY, in making this event possible.“Mount Sinai has a history of being at the forefront of public health and awareness initiatives, particularly in liver health,” Dr. Bansal says. “Given that there are few, if any, coordinated, comprehensive global awareness initiatives related to this issue, we saw an opportunity to create a city-level approach that could have an impact."The Bigger PictureWith MASLD estimated to affect 1 in 3 adults globally and closely linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, its omission from most national health agendas remains a dangerous blind spot. The Fatty Liver Alliance is committed to bridging that gap—through community-based screening and education, international collaboration, and advocacy for access to treatment and care.About the Fatty Liver AllianceThe Fatty Liver Alliance is a registered Canadian charity dedicated to raising awareness about the risks, causes, and complications of fatty liver disease, including MASLD and MASH. Through community education events, advocacy efforts, and partnerships with healthcare professionals, industry, and government, Fatty Liver Alliance empowers patients and families with knowledge and support. Its mission is to connect people at risk with appropriate care, advance early detection through non-invasive screening initiatives, and advocate for equitable access to emerging treatments. By amplifying the patient voice and driving collaboration across stakeholders, the Fatty Liver Alliance is helping to transform the future of liver health.About MASH CitiesMASH Cities brings liver health into everyday life by anchoring it where change begins—in cities. Health agendas already focus on diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular risk, but one organ often goes unnoticed: the liver. Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) affect millions worldwide, yet remain a missing piece in most city health strategies.MASH Cities makes liver health visible, tangible, and actionable by convening city officials, community leaders, healthcare providers, and industry partners. Through data, stories, and connection, it acts as a catalyst for city-led action and cross-sector collaboration—showing that liver health can, and must, grow in every community.About Global Think-tank on Steatotic Liver DiseaseThe Global Think-tank on Steatotic Liver Disease connects science, policy, care—and people—in advancing global recognition of steatotic liver disease (SLD)—especially metabolic dysfunction-associated SLD (MASLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)—as a key component of the metabolic health crisis.We foster inclusive dialogue across disciplines and lived experiences, expand a diverse community of practice, and accelerate the integration of liver health into national and global non-communicable disease (NCD) agendas.More information available at www.sldthinktank.com Media Contact:Michael BetelMichael@fattyliver.ca716-603-4351Media Contact:Michael BetelMichael@fattyliver.ca716-603-4351

