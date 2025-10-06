Fatty Liver Alliance Holds Free Community Liver Health Event in East Los Angeles

We raise awareness about the risks, causes and complications of fatty liver disease and help those already diagnosed with MASLD or MASH by advocating for access to approved treatments and care. The community center offers free in-person classes and services to help keep visitors active, healthy and informed. Many of the team members involved making this LA Your Liver Your Health event successful, including the Fatty Liver Alliance team, Aegle Medical, Liver Education Advocates, CRC of East LA, and Dr. Zhang. (Missing: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Norah Terrault and others.

Over 125 residents received non-invasive liver scans and education through the Your Liver, Your Health program.

When advocacy, science, and community come together, we can make early liver health awareness a reality.” — Michael Betel, Fatty Liver Alliance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Your Liver, Your Health community liver screening event drew an overwhelming response in East Los Angeles on October 4, with eager participants lining up as early as 5:00 a.m. to learn about their liver health. By the time the 4.5 hour event wrapped up at 2:00 p.m., 125 people had received free liver health assessments and personalized education, making it one of Fatty Liver Alliance ’s most successful community outreach initiatives to date.Hosted at the Community Resource Center in East LA, the event was presented in partnership with the University of Southern California (USC), featuring Dr. Tiange “Philip” Zhang and Dr. Norah Terrault from the Division of Gastrointestinal and Liver Diseases, along with community advocates, diagnostic experts, and healthcare professionals working together to improve access to early detection and education.“This was truly an outstanding example of teamwork between patient advocacy, pharma, diagnostics, clinicians, researchers, and the community,” said Michael Betel, President and Founder of Fatty Liver Alliance. “Our goal is simple — to meet people where they are, help them understand their risk, and connect them to care before liver disease progresses.”The event was made possible thanks to generous support from Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, and Aegle Medical, who joined forces with FLA to bring no-cost, non-invasive liver scans to the community using Hepatus Mindray transient elastography devices. Special recognition goes to Michael P. McTighe, Robert DeJong, and Tara McElroy from Aegle Medical for operating the devices during an exceptionally busy day of continuous assessments.On-site, Pamela Martinez from Liver Education Advocates spoke with attendees about liver disease awareness and patient support, while Priscilla Razi and Khanh Horne from Madrigal Pharmaceuticals supported community engagement and event logistics. Laura Garcia warmly greeted community members as the first point of contact, ensuring every visitor felt welcome. From FLA, Michael Betel and Sherri Brown helped guide the day’s activities and deliver patient education.“Events like this bring liver health out of the clinic and into the community — exactly where it’s needed most. By offering education and non-invasive scans, we can help people become more aware of their liver health and encourage them to take proactive steps toward care before serious problems arise.”— Dr. Tiange “Philip” Zhang, University of Southern California, Division of Gastrointestinal and Liver Diseases.This effort was made possible through close collaboration with the Community Resource Center in East LA and the Southern California Clinical and Translational Science Institute (SC CTSI) Community Engagement Core, whose partnership was essential in engaging the local community.A Growing North American MovementThe Los Angeles event marks the latest in a growing series of Your Liver, Your Health community initiatives organized by Fatty Liver Alliance across North America. To date, the program has provided free liver scans to more than 650 people and education and awareness to over 1,000 community members across cities including Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver, London, Mississauga, Chicago, Rochester, Cleveland, New York City, and Los Angeles, helping individuals better understand their liver health and risk factors. With continued support from industry and clinical collaborators, Fatty Liver Alliance will expand its Your Liver, Your Health program later this year to Calgary, Houston and Toronto continuing its mission to raise awareness, promote early detection, and improve access to care for communities most affected by metabolic and liver disease.Each event brings together local health partners, advocacy organizations, and diagnostic experts to provide access to non-invasive liver assessments and trusted educational resources. In many cases, attendees discover for the first time that they may have fatty liver or fibrosis, prompting timely follow-up with their healthcare providers.“Our Your Liver, Your Health events are proof that when we bring education and assessment into neighborhoods, we change lives,” added Betel. “For many participants, this is their first opportunity to learn that the liver can be silently affected by diabetes, obesity, and other metabolic conditions.”About the ProgramThe Your Liver, Your Health initiative is part of Fatty Liver Alliance’s mission to advance early detection, reduce stigma, and promote proactive management of liver disease through collaboration between advocacy, pharma, diagnostics, and clinical research. Each event provides free non-invasive assessments, educational resources, and access to follow-up support for individuals found to have signs of liver fat or fibrosis.FLA continues to expand the program in collaboration with leading hepatology experts, academic institutions, and corporate partners. Future events are planned across Canada and the United States in 2025–2026, bringing life-changing education and testing directly to those most at risk.For more information about upcoming events, visit www.fattyliver.ca Media Contact: Michael BetelFatty Liver Alliance (FLA)📧 info@fattyliver.ca

