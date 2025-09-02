GenTwo and Luma Financial Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership: First AMC Products To Launch Q4 2025

Platform integration marks a significant milestone in bringing GenTwo's innovative financial engineering capabilities to Luma's global client base.

By integrating our AMC Engine with Luma's proven platform, we're not just expanding our reach — we're accelerating the entire vision of the assetized economy.” — Philippe A. Naegeli, Co-Founder and CEO, GenTwo

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenTwo, the Swiss pioneer in Assetization, and Luma Financial Technologies, the award-winning global platform for alternative investments, today announced a strategic partnership with the first AMC products set to launch through Luma's platform in Q4 2025. Platform integration is currently underway, marking a significant milestone in bringing GenTwo's innovative financial engineering capabilities to Luma's global client base.

For Luma's clients — over 50,000 advisors across 150+ buy-side firms — this integration adds the power of Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs) to their platform for the first time. AMCs combine the transparency and liquidity of traditional certificates with the flexibility of active portfolio management, allowing investment strategies to be dynamically adjusted while maintaining the standardized structure that institutions and advisors need.

"Expanding into AMCs is a natural progression of Luma’s mission to connect global financial professionals with differentiated strategies, including wrappers for various alternative assets," said Tim Bonacci, President and CEO of Luma Financial Technologies. "Partnering with GenTwo allows us to add this capability to market with speed and confidence, further strengthening our role as the independent technology platform for alternative investments globally."

"This partnership perfectly embodies our global Assetization mission," said Philippe A. Naegeli, CEO of GenTwo. "By integrating our AMC Engine with Luma's proven platform, we're not just expanding our reach — we're accelerating the entire vision of the assetized economy."

After that the partnership will unfold in two strategic phases. In phase one the partners will focus on AMCs for structured notes and traditional assets. In phase two they will expand into additional alternative and digital asset classes.

About GenTwo

GenTwo is a Swiss B2B Fintech revolutionizing financial product creation by enabling financial professionals to design and launch investment solutions with unprecedented ease, speed, and flexibility. At the intersection of finance, technology, and data, GenTwo’s platform—powered by investOS—allows asset managers, banks, and financial intermediaries to securitize and structure any asset off-balance-sheet, at low cost, and with minimal complexity. Its two core offerings, GenTwo Pro and GenTwo Pro AMC Engine, provide scalable solutions for investment product creation and white-labeled AMC platforms, making structured investments as easy as booking a flight or stacking blocks. Its AMC Creator allows clients to create AMCs on any underlying in days instead of months. Since 2018, GenTwo has helped over 300 clients across 26 countries create more than 1,600 products surpassing six billion US dollars in volume. With a growing global presence, including expansion into the UK in 2024 and plans for the US in 2025, GenTwo is reshaping the future of financial product innovation. www.gentwo.com.

About Luma

Founded in 2018, Luma Financial Technologies is a leading provider of innovative financial technology solutions. Its platform is trusted by some of the world’s largest banks and institutions, as well as asset managers, financial advisors, and brokers across the globe. Luma delivers a fully customizable buy-side technology platform that enables users to learn about, research, purchase, and manage structured notes and other alternative investments with greater efficiency. Designed for transparency and ease of use, Luma offers a multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product marketplace to meet diverse portfolio needs.

The platform connects with over 50 issuers, supports more than 50,000 professionals worldwide, and facilitates USD 70 billion in annual new issuance while administering over USD 250 billion in assets. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Luma also has offices in New York, Miami, Zurich, and Lisbon. www.lumafintech.com.

