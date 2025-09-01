Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

AZERBAIJAN, September 1 - 01 September 2025, 12:45

On the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The leaders discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda, stressing the importance of constructive dialogue, mutual trust and regional stability. Both leaders highlighted the positive momentum generated during the recent Washington Summit, which reaffirmed international support for advancing peace and the normalization process.

The sides agreed to continue their contacts.

