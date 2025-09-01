Government Communications on media accreditation for special official funeral late Ambassador Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites members of the media who wish to cover the funeral service of the late Ambassador Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu, former Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces and a long-serving diplomat, who passed away on 24 August 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that Ambassador Mahlangu be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 which will entail ceremonial honours performed by the South African Police Service.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, 6 September 2025 at Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

Members of the media are advised to complete the registration form and submit it to ishmael@gcis.gov.za by no later than Wednesday, 03 September 2025 at 12h00.

For media accreditation enquiries: Ishmael Selemale on 073 163 1123

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

