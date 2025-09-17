Sport, Arts and Culture participates in Russia InterVision Music Contest 2025, 20 Sept

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is pleased to announce South Africa’s participation in the Russia InterVision Music Contest 2025, which will take place in Moscow on 20 September 2025.

Representing South Africa on this prestigious platform is Mzansi Jikelele, a collaborative group of distinguished local artists who will perform an original composition titled Home. They will join participants from 22 other countries in this multicultural celebration of music and creativity. SABC will broadcast the event on their streaming platform SABC+ on 20 September at 19:30, followed by a delayed broadcast on SABC 3 at 21:30.

Mzansi Jikelele comprises a diverse ensemble of artists who reflect the richness of South Africa’s cultural heritage:

Tshepo Nkadimeng – a blind singer and actor whose voice embodies hope and resilience

Nhlanhla Dube – a soulful Afropop vocalist

Lady Du – the internationally acclaimed Amapiano powerhouse

Olutheren Smith – a gospel artist with moving melodies

Martin Bruwer – versatile performer

Renee Bronwin Kruger – versatile performer

Together, these artists exemplify the values of South Africa’s rainbow nation, showcasing unity through music, dance, and storytelling.

The group’s song, Home, is a celebration of South Africa’s journey towards harmony, inclusivity, and togetherness. It fuses Afropop and Amapiano with expressive contemporary dance to narrate the story of a nation that overcame adversity by embracing its diversity. With stirring vocals, uplifting rhythms, and powerful choreography, Home serves as a moving tribute to a united and hopeful South Africa.

South Africa’s presence will be further strengthened by Ntsiki Mazwai—renowned vocalist, poet, activist, and writer—who has been selected to serve on the international jury panel. The jury consists of representatives from all twenty-three (23) participating countries and will evaluate contest entries in line with the official voting rules.

Metadata information

Group: Mzansi Jikelele

Song title: Home

Music authors: Mckenzie Matome and Zakhele Mabena

Lyrics authors: Mckenzie Matome, Zakhele Mabena

Additional lyrics: Aubrey Sekhabi, Nhlanhla Dube, Lady Du

Producer: Zakhele Mabena

Co-producer: Romario Smith

Phonogram producer: Aubrey Sekhabi

Minister McKenzie extended his full support to the South African delegation, stating: “The participation of Mzansi Jikelele at the InterVision Music Contest is not just about music; it is about flying our flag high on the world stage. This group represents the resilience, diversity, and talent of our people. As they sing Home, they carry with them the hopes and pride of a nation. I wish them the very best as they showcase the power of South African culture to the world, and I affirm our support for this important celebration of unity through music.”

