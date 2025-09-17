Western Cape Mobility on closure of certain minibus taxi routes in response to ongoing violence

The Western Cape Government has confirmed that, from Wednesday, 17 September 2025, several minibus taxi routes in the Cape Town metro will be closed for a period of 30 days in response to ongoing violence in the industry.

The closures are being implemented under Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act (2009) and apply specifically to routes and lanes in Mfuleni, Somerset West, Khayelitsha, Nomzamo, and Lwandle. This measure is aimed at preventing further violence, ensuring commuter safety, and restoring stability.

It is important to note that taxi ranks and roads will not be closed. Only the affected routes directly linked to the ongoing instability will be suspended.

To ensure continued mobility for residents, Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) and Metrorail will provide alternative transport options during this period. Temporary permits may also be issued to substitute operators where needed.

South African Police Service (SAPS), City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, and Provincial Traffic officers will be deployed to enforce the extraordinary measures. Operators who contravene the notice face fines of up to R5 000 or imprisonment of up to six months.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku acknowledged the gravity of the decision, “This was not an easy decision, but it is one that had to be taken to protect the lives of commuters and residents. The safety of our communities is our top priority. While extraordinary measures are in place, we will continue to engage with CATA and CODETA to work toward a sustainable resolution and long-term peace in the minibus taxi industry.”

Closed routes

The following routes are closed for 30 days from 17 September:

611 Khayelitsha – Somerset West

43 Lwandle – Khayelitsha

M18 Mfuleni – Somerset West

X19 Nomzamo – Mfuleni

AA20 Khayelitsha – Somerset West CBD via Vergelegen Medical Clinic

AA21 Khayelitsha – Sitari Village Mall

R96 Khayelitsha – Somerset West via Somerset Mall

R97 Khayelitsha – Waterstone Mall – Somerset West

YEX63 Mfuleni – Somerset West

YEX64 Mfuleni – Strand via Somerset West

Closed lanes of ranks

Lane 1 – Khayelitsha (Nonkqubela & Makhaza)

Lane 1 – Mfuleni (new & old facilities)

Lane 2 – Somerset West Interchange

Lane 4 – Nomzamo taxi rank

Lane 4 – Lwandle taxi rank

The Western Cape Mobility Department remains committed to open dialogue with all stakeholders to secure a peaceful and sustainable resolution.

Enquiries:

Ms Muneera Allie

Head of Communication: Western Cape Mobility Department

Cell: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA