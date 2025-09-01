Attekmi is Joining the DMEXCO Conference 2025 in Cologne, Germany

Attekmi, a leading AdTech company specializing in ad exchange solutions and services, will attend DMEXCO 2025 in Cologne.

UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attekmi , an AdTech brand offering an extensive range of ad exchange solutions and services, including custom AdTech development, is joining DMEXCO 2025 in Cologne, Germany.This year, DMEXCO, Europe’s major digital marketing and tech event, is scheduled for 17-18 September. The conference will be hosted in Koelnmesse GmbH (Messeplatz 1, 50679 Cologne). AI is expected to be one of the key topics; however, other trends like first-party data strategies and data transparency will be highlighted as well.Attekmi is going to be represented by the following team members:- Roman Vrublivskyi, the Chief Executive Officer- Olena Chudinovych, the Chief Product Officer- Ihor Bazeliuk, the Business Development Manager- Iryna Kozirevych, the Marketing Team LeadMeeting them at the event implies multiple opportunities for your business, as you can expect the following:- A deep dive into the power of Attekmi’s ad exchange solutions that can help your business reach new heights- Details on Attekmi’s all-encompassing services, e.g., custom AdTech development that you can leverage to build your unique solution- Insights on ROI maximization and stable business growth- Talks about the latest industry trends and innovations- Discussions regarding potential business partnershipsOperating since 2018, the Attekmi team knows the AdTech industry from A to Z and has helped more than 200 partners launch profitable programmatic marketplaces. During DMEXCO, you will be able to meet Attekmi’s experts at the following location: Hall 06.1, Stand D-015. Book the meeting in advance to secure your opportunity and gain actionable insights from the leading AdTech professionals.Additionally, Roman Vrublivskyi and Olena Chudinovych will be giving a speech on the importance of supply path optimization, its impact on the AdTech businesses, and the ways to adapt. The session will take place at the Innovation Stage, on 18 September 2025, at 12:40-12:50.The team’s expertise has already brought Attekmi multiple awards, including recognitions from the Wires Awards, Titan Business Awards, DRUM Awards, and others. Recently, the company was recognized by the Stevie Awards 2025 for Technology Excellence in the advertising, marketing, and public relations category. Attekmi became the silver winner in the Company of the Year nomination. Since the Stevie Awards receive more than 12k entries annually, this is a significant achievement for Attekmi. This acknowledgement proves the efficiency of the company’s approach, where the key aspect is always prioritizing the clients’ needs.

