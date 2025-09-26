Attekmi Was Shortlisted for The Wires Awards, The Engage Awards, and The Stevie Awards for Women in Business 2025

Attekmi is proud to be shortlisted for The Wires and Engage Awards, while our CPO is a finalist in The Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attekmi , an AdTech brand offering a wide range of ad exchange solutions and a variety of AdTech and Ad Ops services (including custom development), was shortlisted for The Wires Awards by ExchangeWire and for The Engage Awards. Additionally, Olena Chudinovych, Attekmi’s Chief Product Officer, was selected as one of the finalists for The Stevie Awards for Women in Business.The Wires Awards by ExchangeWire is a global program accepting entries from all organizations that operate in the digital marketing industry: technology suppliers, media agencies, publishers, and others. For The Wires Awards, the Attekmi team was shortlisted in two categories: Best Ad Ops Team and Best Client Services Team. The winners will be announced on November 13, 2025.The Engage Awards program has received a record-breaking number of entries this year, and Attekmi was selected as a finalist in two categories as well: Best Customer Centric Strategy and Best Customer Service Team. The Engage Awards will share the final results on November 11, 2025.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are open to all businesses worldwide and recognize the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, and the companies they run. It is one of the nine Stevie Awards programs that together receive over 12,000 nominations each year. Olena Chudinovych, Attekmi’s CPO, was shortlisted by The Stevie Awards for Women in Business in the Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category. The gold, silver, and bronze winners will be revealed on November 10, 2025.Olena bridges the gap between Attekmi’s partners and the tech team, and her knowledge and skills enable the company to move forward and meet the clients’ needs in the most effective way.In general, the success of Attekmi reflects the company’s all-encompassing approach: apart from offering a variety of ad exchange solutions and services, the company guides its partners all the way through and reaches out to them proactively in order to help clients fine-tune their strategies. The efficiency of Attekmi’s methods has already been recognized by multiple awards, including but not limited to Global Tech Awards, Stevie Awards, The Titan Business Awards, and The Wires Awards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.