Communications and Digital Technologies hosts GovTech 2025 Conference, 8 to 10 Sept
The State Information Technology Agency SOC Ltd (SITA), supported by its Shareholder: Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), will host the GovTech 2025 Conference at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban’s eThekwini Metro Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.
The conference will officially be opened by the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Solly Malatsi (MP).
The conference will be held under the theme: “One Data, One Citizen, One Service Delivery Journey – Digital Transformation.”
The conference will unpack critical issues related to:
- Building an integrated digital government
- Unlocking interoperability at scale
- Designing service systems from the citizen’s point of view
- Secure data sharing and platform integration across departments
- Driving a seamless, ethical and inclusive digital public service
Conference details:
Date: Monday, 08 September to Wednesday, 10 September 2025
Time: 09h00 (daily)
Venue: Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, KwaZulu-Natal Province
Members of the media are requested to RSVP by Wednesday, 03 September 2025 to: media@sita.co.za
Enquiries:
Tlali Tlali
Head of Department: Corporate Affairs, SITA
Cell: 082 333 3880
Tlangelani Manganyi
Media Relations Officer, DCDT
Cell: 060 886 4670
