SAUDI ARABIA - POWERING VISION 2030 WITH DATACENTRES, CLOUD & AI

Bell Integration’s Cloud & Infrastructure leaders delve into next-gen solutions, trends and challenges in Saudi Arabia

With our investment in local resources, Bell Integration is well positioned to serve the GCC’s technology transformation.” — David Allen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration’s Cloud & Infrastructure leaders are travelling to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia today to attend the Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) 2025 on 2-3 September.Soaring demand for cloud-based services and enhanced data security brings Bell Integration to DCCI 2025 to be part of the conversation with other thought leaders, industry experts, innovators, and policy makers. David Allen - Cloud, Infrastructure & Security Director, Bell Integration: “It’s exciting to be at the forefront of a rapidly evolving market. With our investment in local resources, Bell Integration is well positioned to serve the GCC’s technology transformation. Our capabilities will provide the strategic insight, project delivery and support needed to unlock long-term value.”As a solution provider in the Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure space, Mr Allen and his colleagues are delighted to be in Saudi Arabia to speak about value-driven digital solutions with a focus on sectors like financial services, telecoms, energy and other key industries.Through strategy, robust data architecture, governance frameworks, migration and scalable cloud solutions, Bell Integration is empowering innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth. Whether you're migrating to the cloud, strengthening your security posture, or optimising existing environments, our commitment to balancing cutting-edge technology with human-centred change management will ensure sustainable and future-ready success.Since Saudi Arabia's launch of Vision 2030 in 2016, the country has embarked on a remarkable story of transformation. This ambitious blueprint, deeply rooted in the country's rich cultural heritage and strategic advantages, is steering the nation towards a more diversified and innovative economy.Meet the Bell Integration team at the DCCI 2025 in the JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh on 2-3 September. Attending are David Allen - Cloud, Infrastructure & Security Director, Lee Alderman - Head of Service Development (Cloud, Infrastructure & Security) and Mahmoud El-khawass - Principal Presales Consultant (Solutions Architecture, Cloud Migration, AI Factory).About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With a presence across key international markets, employing over 1000 people globally, including 400 AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT life cycle – from technology provision and strategic consulting to project delivery, managed services, and asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by many global finance, Telcos, government and public sector organisations to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always available, scalable, sustainable, and resilient.

