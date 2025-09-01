ZEROBASEONE Shares What it Means to be Iconic in their 1st Full-Length Album, NEVER SAY NEVER

Photo Credit: WAKEONE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZEROBASEONE, the harbingers of the fifth generation of K-pop artists, have released their first full album, NEVER SAY NEVER , worldwide, along with a music video for the title track “ ICONIK .” A U.S. physical release of the album exclusive to the market is still available for pre-order and will be released on September 5th through major retailers such as Target, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, KPOP NARA, and more. This is ZEROBASEONE’s second physical album release in the U.S., following BLUE PARADISE (February 2025), which made the group a five-time million seller and on seven different Billboard charts.Since their spectacular debut in July 2023, ZEROBASEONE have been making K-pop history with their signature dynamic and refreshing energy. The release of NEVER SAY NEVER marks the brightest highlight of their musical journey and represents a bold expansion of their artistic identity and presence. The album embodies the group’s ambition and spirit of “TEAM ZEROBASEONE” while they embrace what they believe to be their most iconic moment in their careers thus far, building upon their completed Youth Trilogy and two-part PARADISE series. Since their debut, ZEROBASEONE have proven themselves as icons across the world, and have aspired to continue to deliver a powerful message of encouragement to anyone dreaming of being something ‘iconic’ in ordinary lives: NEVER SAY NEVER—nothing is impossible if you don’t give up.NEVER SAY NEVER includes 10 diverse tracks with a variety of genres. With this release, ZEROBASEONE have crafted their own unique interpretation of “mature, powerful, and fresh,” and are ready to display a deeper musical spectrum in both vocals and performance. Following the game-changing energy of their pre-release single, “SLAM DUNK,” the title track of NEVER SAY NEVER, “ICONIK” powerfully expresses their commanding presence, making their team identity clear to audiences. “ICONIK” highlights each member’s unique charm and identity. Through lyrics about defying gravity to reach the moon, the song delivers the message that “regardless of what others think, we can become iconic on our own,” vividly expressing the nine young men’s ambition to shine even brighter in the future.Through their first full album, ZEROBASEONE have evolved beyond fifth-generation leader status into an iconic force that transcends generational boundaries. Building on this momentum, ZEROBASEONE are also set to embark on their second world tour, “HERE&NOW.” Ready to share their new musical journey with fans worldwide, the tour will run a total of 11 shows across seven regions, kicking off in South Korea from October 3-5, followed by Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong.ABOUT ZEROBASEONESince their debut, ZEROBASEONE has made history as the first K-pop group to achieve million-seller status with all five of their albums—including their debut—within the first week of release. Their explosive success has earned them the title of one of the top new artists of the year by Japan’s Oricon, and they continue to expand their global influence. In February 2025, their first Japanese album PREZENT achieved platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, with over 250,000 units shipped in just two weeks, further cementing their presence on the world stage.In April 2025, ZEROBASEONE achieved a groundbreaking U.S. debut, with their first U.S. physical album of BLUE PARADISE, reaching No.28 on the Billboard 200 — the highest chart position of any fifth-generation K-pop group. The album also landed on Billboard’s six other charts, claiming the top spot on both Billboard’s Emerging Artists and World Albums charts.ZEROBASEONE, widely referred to as ZB1, was formed through BOYS PLANET, Mnet’s hit K-pop boy group debut project that captivated audiences when it aired in February 2023. The show dominated TV ratings in South Korea for ten consecutive weeks and garnered over 50 million cumulative online views worldwide. Throughout its broadcast, BOYS PLANET received votes from 184 countries and regions, with a staggering 15 billion total votes cast by 6.8 million fans, affectionately known as Star Creators.From this global phenomenon, nine standout members—SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, and HAN YU JIN—rose to the top and made their official debut on July 10, 2023, with their first mini album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group name, ZEROBASEONE, represents a “glorious beginning” from zero to one, symbolizing the members’ commitment to a bold and free journey, evolving from incompleteness to unity, together with their fans, ZEROSE.ZEROBASEONE is managed by WAKEONE under CJ ENM, South Korea’s leading entertainment company.

ZEROBASEONE (제로베이스원) 'ICONIK' MV

