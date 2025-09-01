PR expert to share how she overcame chronic shyness and found her voice

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A PR expert who overcame chronic shyness will be encouraging women to speak out and own their voices at an event this October.Luana Ribeira, the founder of Dauntless PR, is set to speak at the sixth Rise event in Norwich on October 25–26. The two-day event aims to empower women by celebrating their stories of resilience.During her talk, Luana will share her insights on visibility and self-expression, drawing from her own personal journey from shy teen to PR powerhouse, speaker and actress. Growing up in Anglesey, Wales, Luana was so painfully shy that she couldn’t speak to anyone other than her closest family and friends and struggled to look people in the eye.Luana says: “I’m passionate about helping people to own their voices in a world that wants to silence them. I know first-hand what it’s like to fight for your voice. We’ve been conditioned to shrink ourselves, but every time we hide, we chip away at our own identity and self-worth.”She adds: “Choosing visibility is an act of courage, and an act of rebellion. The ripple effect it creates, in our own lives and in the lives of those who hear us, is nothing short of transformative.”The 44-year-old mother of three founded Dauntless PR because she wanted to shine a spotlight on people focused on making a positive impact in the world. She overcame her own social anxiety when she discovered a love of performing – first dancing and then acting, going on to play a leading role in award-winning comedy horror There’s No Such Thing as Zombies.A far cry from the shy teenager she once was, she specialises in building personal brands and helping people overcome their own fears around visibility. Luana, who often appears in the media herself, regularly challenges herself to do things which are out of her comfort zone, including doing her first-ever stand-up comedy gig on her 43rd birthday.In its sixth year, Rise is known for its unique mix of storytelling, sisterhood and celebration. This year’s programme includes a fashion show, empowerment circle, dance party and vision board making, alongside inspirational talks.The event, at The Maid’s Head Hotel in Norwich, will also see the launch of the WE RISE Club and raise funds for the Pandora Project charity.To find out more about Rise or to book tickets, visit the official event page at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rise-tickets-1345234605919 or connect with Luana Ribeira at www.dauntlesspr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.