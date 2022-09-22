Author Announces New Book, Unbecoming: Your Unorthodox Guide to Radical Wholeness
Morgana McCabe Allan, Ph.D., Celebrates Release of International Bestseller
Coming home to yourself is when you suddenly come to life, when you thought you were already living. This book will help you to Unbecome who you thought you were so that you can find your true self.”EDINBURGH, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Morgana McCabe Allan announces the release of her new book titled, Unbecoming: Your Unorthodox Guide to Radical Wholeness. As an accomplished author, researcher, entrepreneur, business strategist and coach, Dr. Morgana delivers a unique take on creating a positive future by breaking free of patterns and learning to love and trust oneself. Throughout her new book, readers are encouraged to examine how their thoughts, relationships, and experiences have impacted their existence and journey. According to Sara Connell, best-selling author of Bringing In Finn and founder of the Thought Leader Academy, “Unbecoming: The Unorthodox Guide to Radical Wholeness is a rallying cry to do life and business in a more whole, sustainable and life-giving way. This is a book everyone should read. It will change your life.”
— Morgana McCabe Allan
Morgana McCabe Allan Ph.D. empowers readers with valuable knowledge surrounding freedom, abundance, achievement, and joy throughout her book. As a profoundly spiritual female entrepreneur, Dr. Morgana has spent her life studying individuals’ experiences of identity and reality. Much of her coaching business caters to helping entrepreneurs find a path to self-love and rediscover their business passions. Dr. Morgana’s transformational business and manifesting mentorships have helped many people redefine their success, attract soulmate clients, and live with integrity. It’s typical for a client of Dr. Morgana to 4-10x their revenue through following her teachings.
According to Dr. Morgana, “Coming home to yourself is when you suddenly come to life, when you thought you were already living. This book will help you to Unbecome who you thought you were so that you can find your true self.”
Interested readers can purchase the Kindle or paperback edition of Dr. Morgana’s international bestseller, Unbecoming: Your Unorthodox Guide to Radical Wellness, via Amazon. For more information about Dr. Morgana and her transformative services, visit https://www.morganamccabeallan.com/work-with-me-2/. In addition, Dr. Morgana has created an inclusive Facebook group space focusing on purposeful entrepreneurship.
