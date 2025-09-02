SeqOne acquires Congenica to create a global leader in AI-powered genomic medicine

Strategic acquisition of UK genomics leader Congenica reinforces SeqOne market position and footprint - servicing over 160 labs in 30+ countries

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeqOne , a pioneer in AI-driven genomic analysis, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Congenica , the UK company spun out of the prestigious Wellcome Sanger Institute. The acquisition creates the largest global ‘software pure player’ in the genomics space, serving over 160 labs in more than 30 countries.Founded in 2012, Congenica brings a legacy of deep clinical expertise and experience servicing over 25 private and public labs, including multiple NHS Genomics Laboratory Hubs and prestigious national programs such as Genomics England and the Hong Kong Genomic Program.SeqOne is an AI-powered genomic analysis platform, providing clinical decision-support tools that enable molecular laboratories to deliver fast, accurate, and scalable analysis of genetic data for applications in oncology, rare and inherited diseases, and infectious diseases.The acquisition unites SeqOne’s AI-powered platform for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) analysis with Congenica’s trusted clinical decision support technology and clinical interpretation services. The integrated offering will transform complex genomic data into rapid, actionable insights, ultimately accelerating diagnosis for families affected by rare disease and enabling more precise, personalized cancer therapies.This move comes at a critical inflection point in medicine. The cost to sequence a human genome has plummeted, creating a data tsunami. For hospitals and labs worldwide, the challenge is no longer generating data, but interpreting it. This ‘interpretation bottleneck’ is the single biggest barrier to delivering personalized medicine, and it can only be solved with highly intelligent software.“The rapid pace of personalized medicine demands continuous investment in software innovation and deep specialization,” said Martin Dubuc, CEO of SeqOne. “By integrating Congenica’s world-class team, we are further enhancing our strong growth trajectory and ability to provide market-leading software to customers, expert interpretation services, and deepening our presence in the UK market - a global leader in clinical genomics since the landmark 100,000 Genomes Project.”The acquisition comes on the heels of a period of intense organic growth for SeqOne, which has seen the company double its revenue and expand its international presence from three to over 30 countries in just 12 months. It also follows the successful acquisition of Life & Soft in April, which expanded the company's capabilities into multi-omics and virology. This momentum, supercharged by a recent €20 million funding round from top-tier VCs, has enabled SeqOne to execute its strategy to consolidate a fragmented market and build the definitive software operating system for the clinical genomics revolution.The combined entity will have a significantly expanded global footprint:- Serving over 160 customer laboratories in more than 30 countries- Comprising a dedicated team of over 125 employees- Enabling over 200,000 patient genomic analyses in 2025 - a threefold increase over 2024SeqOne is committed to ensuring continuity of service and support for all Congenica customers, who will gain access to an expanded and integrated product portfolio. SeqOne will maintain a meaningful UK presence at the Wellcome Sanger Institute.“Congenica has been an instrumental partner to Genomics England, particularly in advancing rare disease diagnosis through their robust platform for clinical whole genome analysis,” said Dr. Richard Scott, Chief Executive Officer at Genomics England. “We look forward to continuing this important work with the combined expertise of the SeqOne team to deliver benefits for patients.”“The Board of Congenica is proud of the immense impact our technology has had on healthcare since our inception,” said Dr Andy Richards CBE, Chairman of Congenica. “We support this combination with SeqOne, believing their vision and resources are best positioned to carry that legacy forward and ensure our innovative platform continues to thrive and serve patients globally.”The deal terms will remain undisclosed.ENDAbout SeqOneSeqOne is a deep-tech company committed to making personalized medicine a reality. Its AI-powered genomic analysis platform provides clinical decision-support tools that enable molecular laboratories to deliver fast, accurate, and scalable analysis of genetic data for applications in oncology, rare and inherited diseases, and infectious diseases. The company now serves a global customer base of healthcare providers and biopharmaceutical companies across more than 30 countries, supported by strong industry partnerships and an expanding presence in the US market.About CongenicaCongenica is a digital health company that enables the rapid and accurate analysis of complex genomic data. Its Clinical Decision Support Platform empowers clinicians to provide life-changing answers for rare disease diagnostics and oncology. As a partner to leading hospitals and research institutes globally, Congenica has deep roots in the UK’s genomics ecosystem.

