Construction Equipment Repair And Maintenance Service Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region

The Business Research Company's Construction Equipment Repair And Maintenance Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Construction Equipment Repair And Maintenance Service Market?

There has been significant expansion in recent times in the market for the repair and maintenance of construction equipment. The market size is expected to rise from $33.33 billion in 2024 to $35.14 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The prior growth can be linked to a surge in construction work in developing economies, an increase in demand for on-site machinery services, the growth of rental fleet operators, a growing reliance on third-party maintenance providers, and a surge in demand for extending the lifecycle of equipment.

In the coming years, the construction equipment repair and maintenance service market is set to witness robust growth, reaching $42.84 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This growth during the projected period is due to factors such as increased acceptance of predictive maintenance solutions, growing demand for skilled outsourcing of maintenance, rising usage of connected and telematic equipment, expansion of large-scale urban infrastructure projects, and increased wear and tear due to harsh construction site conditions. Some of the key trends for the forecast period are technological developments in equipment diagnostics, innovative advances in remote monitoring systems, increasing investment in fleet telematics, R&D in maintenance automation, as well as the development of mobile servicing platforms.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26947&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Construction Equipment Repair And Maintenance Service Global Market Growth?

The surge in infrastructure and construction activities is predicted to boost the development of the market for repair and maintenance of construction equipment. The term infrastructure and construction projects pertains to the strategy, creation, and evolution of physical structures facilitating economic and social operations. The escalation in such projects is attributable to urbanization growth, with an influx of people relocating to cities, thereby escalating the demand for utilities, houses, and roads. Repair and maintenance services for construction equipment ensure the seamless operation of machines, minimizes interruptions, and avoids high repair costs. This enhancement in safety, longevity of equipment, and efficient, punctual execution of infrastructure and construction projects is a direct positive consequence. For instance, the Office for National Statistics, a government entity based in the UK, stated in July 2024 that the infrastructure sector witnessed a total investment of £13.8 billion ($17.39 billion) in 2023, marking a raise of 3.9% from the preceding year. Furthermore, as of November 2023, this same entity noted an increase of £18,161 million ($19.96 million) in 2022 in new construction activities with private sector projects expanding by 16.8% and those in the public sector surging by 13.1%. Thus, the increased momentum in infrastructure and construction projects is catalyzing the market growth of construction equipment repair and maintenance services.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Construction Equipment Repair And Maintenance Service Market?

Major players in the Construction Equipment Repair And Maintenance Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Caterpillar Inc.

• AB Volvo

• Komatsu Ltd.

• United Rentals Inc.

• J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB)

• Bobcat Company

• Metso Corporation

• Terex Corporation

• Wacker Neuson SE

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Construction Equipment Repair And Maintenance Service Market?

Leading players in the market for repair and maintenance services for construction equipment are prioritizing the development of innovative products like engine repair kits. These kits, meant to enhance equipment life span, bolster performance and cut down on expensive malfunctions, include vital components like gaskets, seals, pistons, rings, and engines, all intended to reconstruct or rejuvenate engine functionality for reliable performance and improved maintenance efficiency. For example, Perkins Ltd., a UK-based servicing solutions provider, introduced new overhaul kits for its six-cylinder 2000 Series engines in January 2025. These kits provide tiered service choices using authentic parts to prolong engine life and amplify maintenance efficiency. These kits contain components suited to varying service stages (copper, bronze, silver, platinum), guarantee industry-grade performance along with a 12-month warranty, while reducing landfill trash, simplifying the ordering process and aiding equipment owners in boosting engine life and productivity.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Construction Equipment Repair And Maintenance Service Market Report?

The construction equipment repair and maintenance service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Services: Transmission And Engine Repair, Hydraulic Units Repair, Welding And Fabrication Services, Paint Services, Preventive Maintenance Services, Electronic Services And Installation

2) By Equipment Type: Earthmoving Equipment, Construction Vehicles, Material Handling Equipment, Other Equipment Types

3) By End-User: Construction Companies, Mining Companies, Infrastructure Developers, Agriculture

Subsegments:

1) By Transmission And Engine Repair: Engine Overhaul, Gearbox Repair, Transmission Fluid Replacement, Clutch Repair, Engine Diagnostics

2) By Hydraulic Units Repair: Hydraulic Cylinder Repair, Pump And Motor Rebuild, Seal Replacement, Valve Calibration, Hydraulic Hose Replacement

3) By Welding And Fabrication Services: Structural Welding, On-Site Fabrication, Bucket Rebuilds, Crack Repairs, Custom Metal Fabrication

4) By Paint Services Surface Preparation, Rust Removal, Primer Application, Color Matching, Protective Coating

5) By Preventive Maintenance Services: Oil And Filter Changes, Lubrication Service, Coolant Checks, Brake Inspection, Battery Testing

6) By Electronic Services And Installation: Sensor Installation, Wiring And Cabling, Global Positioning System (GPS) And Telematics Setup, Control Panel Repair, Diagnostic Software Installation

View the full construction equipment repair and maintenance service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-equipment-repair-and-maintenance-service-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Construction Equipment Repair And Maintenance Service Industry?

For 2024, North America led the global market for construction equipment repair and maintenance service, standing as the largest region. Projected growth in the coming years suggests that Asia-Pacific will outpace other regions. The comprehensive global market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Construction Equipment Repair And Maintenance Service Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Maintenance Repair And Operations Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/maintenance-repair-and-operations-global-market-report

Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-and-industrial-machinery-and-equipment-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Industrial Maintenance Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-maintenance-services-global-market-report

