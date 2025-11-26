Multiwall Bags Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Multiwall Bags Market?

The market size for multiwall bags has seen consistent expansion over the recent years. A progression from $14.31 billion in 2024 to $14.88 billion in 2025 is expected, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Factors such as the agricultural sector, food packaging, construction and building materials, pharmaceutical packaging, and e-commerce packaging have all contributed to the growth observed in the historic period.

The size of the multiwall bags market is predicted to exhibit robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching up to $18.15 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The anticipated growth over the forecast period can be tied to factors such as food safety regulations, retail packaging, health and hygiene, custom printing, and industrial applications. Noteworthy trends expected during the forecast period encompass advancements in technology, automated filling, sustainability certifications, innovation in designs, and the use of biodegradable materials.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Multiwall Bags Market?

The multiwall bags market's anticipated growth is seeing a boost due to the rising use of sustainable packaging solutions. These packaging solutions have a minimal impact on the environment as they're made from recyclable materials and are eco-friendly. Multiwall bags, which are easily recyclable and composed of renewable materials, are prime examples of these sustainable packaging solutions. As a case in point, a 2021 survey by Trivium Packaging, a Dutch-based company specializing in sustainable packaging, indicated that 83% of over 15,000 consumers from North America, Europe, and South America were willing to pay more for sustainable packaging, showing an increase from 70% the year before. This increased inclination towards sustainable packaging is helping fuel the development of the multiwall bags market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Multiwall Bags Market?

Major players in the Multiwall Bags include:

• Mondi Group

• Berry Global Inc.

• Sonoco Products Company

• Hood Packaging Corporation

• Manyan Inc

• Lincon Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

• ProAmpac Holdings Inc.

• Global-Pak Inc.

• LC Packaging International BV

• NNZ Group

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Multiwall Bags Industry?

Key players in the multiwall bags market are prioritizing developmental efforts and technological advancements such as introducing the usage of new polyethylene (PE) materials. These efforts aim to reinforce barrier features, boost durability and strength, cut weight and foster sustainability through elevated recyclability and minimized ecological footprint. Low-Friction Quality (LFQ) material that is recyclable is an eco-friendly solution that upholds low friction features while being devised for recycling, enabling effective waste management and lessening environmental consequences. For instance, in September 2024, ProAmpac, a renowned packaging company based in the US, introduced the QUADFLEX Recyclable LFQ. This pouch, designed with a quad-seal, is created to meet the growing demand for recyclable packaging solutions for upscale pet food, lawn and garden care products, and dry foods with a weight of up to 40 lbs. The QUADFLEX Recyclable LFQ allows brands to retain the aesthetic appeal of a quad-sealed bag, providing remarkable durability for heavier filled weights while sticking to recyclable packaging.

What Segments Are Covered In The Multiwall Bags Market Report?

The multiwall bags market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Paper Based, Plastic Bags

2) By Layer: 2-Ply, 3-Ply, Others Layers

3) By Application: Food And Grains, Agriculture, Building And Construction, Chemical, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, Others Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Paper-Based Multiwall Bags: Kraft Paper Bags, Poly Coated Paper Bags, Multi-Ply Paper Bags, Woven Paper Bags

2) By Plastic Multiwall Bags: Polyethylene (PE) Bags, Polypropylene (PP) Bags, Multi-Layer Plastic Bags, Biodegradable Plastic Bags

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Multiwall Bags Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific stood as the leading region in the multiwall bags market. Projections provide a comprehensive overview of several regions covered in the multiwall bags market report - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

