Oil And Gas Pumps Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil And Gas Pumps Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for oil and gas pumps has exhibited significant growth in the recent past. We're expecting a growth from $13.35 billion in 2024 to a staggering $14.05 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The historical growth pattern can be associated with the spike in global demand for oil and gas goods, the surge in exploration and production activities at the upstream level, the enlargement of the refining and petrochemical sectors, the quest for improved efficiency and dependability in pumping systems, and the concentration on offshore oil and gas development.

Anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, the oil and gas pumps market is projected to expand to a value of $19.33 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to the adoption of IoT and automation in pumping systems, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and low-emission pumps, advancements in high-pressure and high-temperature pumping, the growth of natural gas processing and LNG facilities, and the focus on pumping solutions for carbon capture and storage (ccs). During the forecast period, major trends are expected to include the digital twin and predictive maintenance, high-pressure and high-temperature pumps, subsea pumping solutions, progressing cavity pumps for heavy crude oil, hydraulic fracturing pumping equipment, and pumping solutions for enhancing oil recovery (eor).

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Oil And Gas Pumps Market?

The expansion of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure has proven advantageous for the growth of the oil and gas pumps market. These pipelines play a crucial role in the transportation of crude oil or natural gas liquids. To ensure safe progress of oil or gas through these pipelines, pumps or compressors are utilized. As reported by the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian government has proposed an investment plan of $9.9 billion for the enhancement of the country's gas pipeline network. Additionally, Invest India has disclosed that approximately 12,672 km of gas pipelines are currently under development. Consequently, the growth of the oil and gas pumps market is anticipated to be fueled by the expansion of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure over the predicted period.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Oil And Gas Pumps Market?

Major players in the Oil And Gas Pumps include:

• KSB SE & Co. KGaA

• Flowserve Corporation

• Sulzer Ltd.

• Xylem Inc.

• Alfa Laval AB

• Sigmund Pulsometer Pumps

• ITT Inc.

• Kirloskar Brother Ltd.

• Hydromashservice

• Nikkiso Co Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Oil And Gas Pumps Market?

The increasing trend of utilizing the Internet of Things (IoT) within oil and gas refineries is taking the oil and gas pumps industry by storm. IoT technology is employed to observe aspects like pipe thickness, flow rate, and pipe pressure, among others. This creates a network of interconnected machines within the oil and gas sector, aiding companies in predicting equipment failures and minimizing overall downtime. For instance, should a single pump fail, the potential productivity loss could run into hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, with real-time monitoring of pumps, replacements can be prepared for those at risk of failing. As such, the influence of IoT in the oil and gas pumps market is pronounced.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Oil And Gas Pumps Market Growth

The oil and gas pumps market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Centrifugal, Positive Displacement, Cryogenic

2) By Capacity: Small (up to 500 gpm), Medium (500-1000 gpm), High (more than 1000 gpm)

3) By Application: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream

Subsegments:

1) By Centrifugal: Single-Stage Centrifugal Pumps, Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pumps, Axial Flow Pumps, Radial Flow Pumps, Submersible Pumps

2) By Positive Displacement: Reciprocating Pumps, Rotary Pumps, Gear Pumps, Diaphragm Pumps, Piston Pumps

3) By Cryogenic: Cryogenic Centrifugal Pumps, Cryogenic Positive Displacement Pumps, Vaporizer Pumps, Cryogenic Submersible Pumps

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Oil And Gas Pumps Market By 2025?

In 2024, the oil and gas pumps market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also projected to experience the swiftest growth over the evaluation period. The report takes into account various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

