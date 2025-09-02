Construction Equipment Fleet Management Software Market Anticipated to Grow at 13.4% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Construction Equipment Fleet Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Construction Equipment Fleet Management Software Market In 2025?

The market size for construction equipment fleet management software has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. This market is projected to rise from $3.99 billion in 2024 to $4.54 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. Key factors driving historical growth include the escalating requirement for real-time equipment monitoring, increased calls for cost-efficient construction procedures, a heightened emphasis on minimizing equipment downtime, growth of construction ventures in developing economies, and a growing understanding of the importance of asset usage efficiency.

In the coming few years, the market size for construction equipment fleet management software is anticipated to experience rapid growth, reaching $7.49 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The surge over the forecast period can be attributed to a rising demand for tools for predictive maintenance, a growing trend of adopting cloud-based fleet solutions, an increased reliance on data analytics for operational choices, the growth of smart city and infrastructure projects, and a growing trend towards tracking rental equipment. The forecast period is set to see significant trends such as technological advancements in the field of telematics and IoT integration, novel innovations in AI-supported fleet analytics, increased investment in cloud infrastructure, burgeoning development in cross-platform software solutions, and progress in mobile app-based fleet control.

Download a free sample of the construction equipment fleet management software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26816&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Construction Equipment Fleet Management Software Market?

The expansion of infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the construction equipment fleet management software market in the future. Infrastructure expansion encompasses the construction and enhancement of crucial systems such as transportation, utilities, and communication networks to stimulate economic growth and satisfy public necessities. The surge in infrastructure development is stimulated by escalating urbanization, with people moving to cities in search of improved employment opportunities and living conditions, thus ramping up demand for housing, roads, and utilities. Construction equipment fleet management software bolsters infrastructure development by augmenting equipment effectiveness, reducing downtime, and simplifying operations. It offers in-the-moment tracking, maintenance scheduling, and resource management to ensure timely, economical project execution. For instance, the Office for National Statistics, a government department based in the UK, reported in July 2025 that total investment in the infrastructure sector had hit £20.3 billion ($23.64 billion) in 2024, a spike of 16.9% compared to 2023. Consequently, the escalating infrastructure expansion is fueling the growth of the construction equipment fleet management software market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Construction Equipment Fleet Management Software Industry?

Major players in the Construction Equipment Fleet Management Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Volvo Construction Equipment AB

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Trimble Inc.

• Motive Technologies Inc.

• Geotab Inc.

• Samsara Inc.

• Teletrac Navman Ltd.

• Trackunit ApS

• Heavy Construction Systems Specialists LLC.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Construction Equipment Fleet Management Software Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the construction equipment fleet management software market are creating advanced tools such as equipment tracking and monitoring systems in order to increase operational visibility, boost asset usage, and lessen maintenance expenses. An equipment tracking and monitoring system is an innovative technology that utilizes GPS and sensors for real-time tracking of machinery location, usage, and state, thereby improving operational effectiveness, maintenance, and safety protocols. For example, in April 2025, a Japan-based manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., introduced the LANDCROS Connect Fleet Management System—a unique management resource. This system allows companies to oversee and manager operational data from construction machinery of various manufacturing brands, not only Hitachi. It is primarily built for medium to large-sized contractors and rental firms with mixed-brand fleets, offering ISO-compliant machine location details, performance metrics, and easy-to-navigate dashboards, accessible through smartphones, tablets, and computers, and offers support in 38 languages. The goal of LANDCROS Connect is to enhance fleet effectiveness, labour productivity, and site administration by facilitating data access, comparison, and reporting across all brands on a single platform.

What Segments Are Covered In The Construction Equipment Fleet Management Software Market Report?

The construction equipment fleet management software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Hybrid

3) By Functionality: Equipment Tracking And Monitoring, Maintenance And Repair Management, Fuel Management, Compliance Management, Performance Analysis And Reporting

4) By End-User: Construction Contractors, Equipment Rental Companies, Infrastructure Development Firms

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Asset Tracking Software, Fuel Management Software, Maintenance Scheduling Software, Route Optimization Software, Driver Behavior Monitoring Software, Compliance Management Software, Equipment Utilization Analytics

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Managed Services

View the full construction equipment fleet management software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-equipment-fleet-management-software-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Construction Equipment Fleet Management Software Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the global market for construction equipment fleet management software. The region predicted to experience the swiftest expansion during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report analyzes the construction equipment fleet management software market across the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Construction Equipment Fleet Management Software Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fleet Management Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fleet-management-software-global-market-report

Construction Management Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-management-software-global-market-report

Fleet Management Solutions Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fleet-management-solutions-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.