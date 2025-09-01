A More Affordable NYS for Workers and Employers

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted New York's labor and workforce accomplishments in celebration of Labor Day. Governor Hochul has worked diligently to ensure that New York State is a safe, affordable place to work, live and raise a family. Accomplishments this year to enact a nation-leading worker agenda include paying off the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt, increasing minimum wage benefits, offering free community college for adult learners in high-demand sectors and making a significant investment in education workforce training programs. The Governor has also continued an aggressive crackdown on wage theft, increased penalties for violating child labor laws and advanced new legislation to keep workers safe while on the job.

“Labor Day is about recognizing our hardworking laborers for their contributions and achievements,” Governor Hochul said. “Our workers across the state deserve the resources and support necessary to be protected and work effectively and my administration will continue to deliver for them.”

Governor Hochul has been a longtime supporter of New York’s labor unions and remains committed to supporting New York workers. The Governor has taken the following actions to support, protect, and train workers in the past year, building on major labor and workforce accomplishments from last year:

Improving Wages and Benefits

Increased Minimum Wage: In January, New York’s minimum wage rose by $0.50 per hour to $16.50 in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island and $15.50 across the rest of the state. This adjustment is part of an historic, multiyear agreement between Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature to index the minimum wage to inflation starting in 2027.

Paying off the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Debt: A key achievement of Governor Hochul’s Enacted Fiscal Year 2026 (FY 2026) Budget is the full repayment of New York’s federal Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund loan. This nearly $7 billion action restores the fund’s solvency, increases benefits for unemployed New Yorkers, and reduces costs for businesses. Beginning in October, the maximum weekly UI benefit, previously frozen at $504, will increase to $869. The repayment also paves the way for an increased taxable wage base in 2026 to strengthen the fund long term.

Strengthening Benefits for Striking Workers : In May, Governor Hochul signed legislation allowing striking workers to collect Unemployment Insurance benefits after a two-week waiting period, down from the previous three-week waiting period.

Expanding the Healthy Terminals Act: In May, Governor Hochul signed legislation to expand the Healthy Terminals Act to enhance wages, health care and leave benefits for airport workers at JFK and LaGuardia airports, including part-time workers. This also ensures parity across New York City-area airports and includes an exemption for small employers with 10 or fewer employees.

Expanding Opportunities for Employment and Training

“You’re Hired” Campaign for Former Federal Workers: Launched in February by Governor Hochul, the initiative encouraged Federal workers who had lost their jobs to apply for the many New York State public service roles. State agencies hired more than 120 former federal workers.

Providing Free Community College for Adult Learners in High-Demand Fields : Governor Hochul’s FY 2026 Budget established free community college for adults in high demand fields through SUNY and CUNY Reconnect. Through this landmark program, community colleges at SUNY and CUNY will cover tuition, fees, books, and supplies for adult students ages 25 to 55 with no degree who are pursuing associate degrees in high-demand fields like advanced manufacturing, technology, engineering, cyber security, AI, teaching, and healthcare. As of last month, more than 16,500 applications have been received.

Digitizing Youth Working Papers : Governor Hochul signed legislation in May to modernize the youth employment certification process by creating a one-stop online portal, eliminating outdated requirements like in-person pick up and mandatory physical exams.

: Governor Hochul signed legislation in May to modernize the youth employment certification process by creating a one-stop online portal, eliminating outdated requirements like in-person pick up and mandatory physical exams. $14.4 Million to Support Education Workforce Training Programs : In August, Governor Hochul announced $14.4 million in Workforce Development Awards had been allocated to State University of New York, City University of New York, and private colleges and universities as part of the Education Workforce Investment to expand opportunities for New Yorkers interested in becoming educators in critical shortage areas.

Resources to Support Older Workers: In partnership with the NYS Office for the Aging, the NYS Department of Labor (NYSDOL) launched an online resource hub to help older New Yorkers re-enter the workforce. Developed in alignment with the U.S. Department of Labor's National Employ Older Workers Week and Governor Hochul's State Master Plan for Aging, this online tool offers critical guidance and resources to support older workers so they can overcome barriers to employment.

Strengthening Worker Protections

Keeping Workers Safe While on the Job: Governor Hochul declared June Worker Safety Month, as three new laws went into effect to enhance protections for workers in certain sectors. Retail Worker Safety Act requires retail employers with 10 or more workers statewide to implement interactive training programs about workplace violence, which includes threats of physical violence, abuse, harassment, and intimidation. Employers with 500 or more employees statewide must provide silent response buttons by January 2027. The Fashion Workers Act aims to ensure transparency and fair treatment for models and other fashion workers and requires model management companies to register in New York State and adhere to specific duties like providing safe work environments and acting in the best interest of the models they represent. The Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Program expands upon last year’s Warehouse Worker Protection Act and requires employers to identify and minimize the risks of injuries by conducting worksite evaluations; providing training for employees and supervisors and establishing medical staffing and treatment protocols. Wage Theft Enforcement Expansion : In May, Governor Hochul advanced legislation to give NYS Department of Labor new tools including liens, asset seizures, and stop-work orders, to collect unpaid wages following a wage theft judgement. Tougher Penalties for Child Labor Violations : In response to a nationwide surge in violations of Child Labor Laws, in May, the Governor advanced legislation to significantly increase civil penalties for employers violating child labor laws. On-Site Consultation Program Keeps Workers Safe and Saves Businesses Money : Celebrating 50 years, the free On-Site Consultation Program has saved New York’s Employers $89 million over the past decade by preventing workplace injuries. The program, funded in partnership with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), helps businesses prevent workplace injuries and illnesses and assists them with regulatory compliance.



Other Major Accomplishments

Nation’s First Paid Prenatal Leave: As of January 1, 2025, New York became the first state in the nation to require all private businesses to provide expecting workers up to 20 hours of paid sick leave for pregnancy-related healthcare.

Supporting Health Care Workers with Over $2 Billion in Bonuses : In addition to investing in the next generation of New York’s health care workers, Governor Hochul has continued to support current health care workers who provide the services that so many New Yorkers rely on. Last year, the Governor announced that New York State has paid over $2 billion in bonuses to more than 800,000 health care workers statewide through the Health Care Worker Bonus Program. The program was launched by Governor Hochul in 2022 and provided bonuses of up to $3,000 for eligible health care workers across New York.

Apprenticeship Month and Program Investment: For the third consecutive year, Governor Hochul proclaimed November New York State Apprenticeship Month as part of her continued support of this highly effective workforce development model. In 2026, The New York State Department of Labor will celebrate Apprenticeship Week from April 26-May 2.

Launch of Newly Updated New York State Police Officer Apprenticeship Program: In September 2024, the NYS Department of Labor, State University of New York, and SUNY Schenectady announced the launch of a newly updated New York State Police Officer Apprenticeship Program. This program gives recruits the ability to earn money while learning essential skills and receiving financial assistance and support to guide them through their police officer training.

State Senator Jessica Ramos said, “This Labor Day comes at a critical time, as workers face attacks across the country. In New York, we’re showing what pro-worker leadership looks like — paying off $7 billion in unemployment debt to raise benefits and cut costs, reducing the wait for striking workers to access unemployment, and investing in workforce development statewide. With new laws like the Retail Worker Safety Act and the Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Act now in place, we’re making sure every New Yorker can go to work and come home safe, every shift, every day.”

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said, “I am proud to strongly support the many achievements for the working people this year by New York State. New York continues to be a leader in the nation to advance the rights and benefits for workers including a higher minimum wage, stronger benefits for striking workers, expanded opportunities for training and education, increased worker protection, and other new policies. Labor Day is about celebrating workers who are the backbone of the American economy and democracy.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “As Chair of the Assembly Labor Committee, fighting to make sure New York State is a safe, affordable place to work and live is job number one. With the leadership and partnership of Governor Hochul we have accomplished much for our working families. Enhancing wage enforcement, expanding workplace safety in several industries and providing workforce development have been key to achieve meaningful progress for all New Yorkers. Paying off the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Debt while significantly increasing employee benefits and reducing costs for businesses was a priority in this budget; this achievement demonstrates our unwavering commitment to making New York more affordable for our hardworking families and businesses. As we celebrate Labor Day, we must honor our workers by committing to always fight for them for living wages, safe workplaces and good health care and retirement benefits so they can provide for themselves and their families.”

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said, “New York has always been a leader in protecting and uplifting working people, and I applaud Governor Hochul’s commitment to strengthening worker protections and expanding opportunities for New Yorkers. These accomplishments - from paid prenatal leave to stronger workplace safety laws-- demonstrate that our state is putting working families first. Strengthening wage theft enforcement, increasing penalties for child labor violations, and investing in workforce training are not just policies on paper -- they are real protections that improve lives, keep workplaces safe, and give working families the support they deserve. On this Labor Day, we celebrate the progress made and reaffirm our dedication to building a fairer, safer workplace for all.”