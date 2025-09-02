Construction Equipment Diagnostics Market Size Worth $3.94 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Construction Equipment Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Construction Equipment Diagnostics Market Worth?

In recent years, the construction equipment diagnostics market has ballooned significantly. The market, which was valued at $2.39 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $2.65 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This surge in growth during the historical period is due to several factors, including a heightened focus on managing equipment life cycles, a growing demand for immediate fault detection, an uptick in the adoption of automation within construction machinery, a rising understanding of the cost-saving benefits of diagnostics, and an increased demand for efficient fleet management systems.

Predictions show a swift expansion in the construction equipment diagnostics market, which is anticipated to escalate to $3.57 billion by 2029, with a 10.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The predicted growth within the forecast period is due to the rising investment in intelligent construction technologies, increasing demand for AI-powered diagnostic tools, the escalating trend of remote monitoring solutions, heightened emphasis on sustainability and fuel efficiency, and the growth of machine learning incorporation in equipment diagnostics. Trends also forecasted for this period include advancements in permeable pavement technologies, the creation of smart water drainage sensors, innovations in modular drainage systems, advancements in green infrastructure solutions, and the emergence of self-cleaning drainage systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Construction Equipment Diagnostics Market?

The upsurge of infrastructure projects is expected to catalyze the expansion of the construction equipment diagnostics market. These large-scale projects, aimed at developing or enhancing vital physical systems such as utilities, transportation, and public services, are vital for socio-economic activities. The increment in such projects is precipitated by intensifying urbanization and the rising demand for improved communication networks, energy, and transport systems to bolster economic growth. The use of construction equipment diagnostics in these projects is indispensable as it guarantees machinery reliability and efficiency by identifying faults early, reducing machinery downtime, minimizing maintenance expenses and keeping projects on track. For instance, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government department, reported in July 2024, that total infrastructure sector investment reached $18.5 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, presenting a 3.9% increase from 2022. On the other hand, government investment in infrastructure rose by 9.6% in 2022, reaching a total of $34.8 billion (£26.0 billion) at present prices compared to the previous year. As a result of these advancing infrastructure projects, the construction equipment diagnostics market is experiencing growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Construction Equipment Diagnostics Market?

Major players in the Construction Equipment Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Cummins Inc.

• Cojali SL

• Foley Inc.

• Met-Pro Technologies LLC

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Launch Tech Pty Ltd.

• TEXA S.p.A.

• Autel

• Rifenburg Companies

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Construction Equipment Diagnostics Sector?

Key players in the construction equipment diagnostics market are putting emphasis on forming strategic alliances with the aim of gaining entry into new markets and leveraging new technologies. Strategic collaborations facilitate resource and capability sharing between organizations to fulfill common goals. For example, Cummins, a corporation based in the United States, cemented a partnership with Tierra Telematics, a technology firm based in Italy. This occurred in May 2022, aiming to provide enhanced diagnostic services and troubleshooting for LiuGong construction equipment's significant elements via a consolidated interface. The devised integrated solution aims to improve uptime of the equipment, thus providing time-sensitive insightful data, facilitating proactive maintenance of components and prevention of potential damage to the equipment. Additionally, it hastens service responses and ultimately lowers the operation's total expense by improving the streamlining of the maintenance process and the overall reliability of the equipment.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Construction Equipment Diagnostics Market Share?

The construction equipment diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Diagnostic Type: Onboard Diagnostics (OBD), Remote Monitoring Solutions, Predictive Diagnostics, Real Time Performance Tracking, Telematics, Other Diagnostic Types

3) By End Use: Construction Companies, Equipment Rental Companies, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Fleet Management Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Control Units, Diagnostic Tools, Interface Devices, Onboard Modules

2) By Software: Diagnostic Software Platforms, Predictive Maintenance Software, Fleet Management Software, Real-Time Monitoring Software, Remote Access Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration, Maintenance And Support, Training And Consulting, Cloud-Based Diagnostics Services, Data Analysis And Reporting Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Construction Equipment Diagnostics Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global construction equipment diagnostics market. The report predicts its growth status for 2025. The regions encompassed in the study include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

