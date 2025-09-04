CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Anniston, AL

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I have witnessed firsthand how much more peaceful and comforting in-home euthanasia is for both pets and their families.” — Dr. Jacob Givens

ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is expanding its services in Anniston, AL . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Jacob Givens will serve Anniston and the surrounding areas, while Dr. Marisel San Miguel, based in Auburn, extends support to neighboring communities.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift,” says Dr. Gary Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet. “It is my wish that every family in Anniston become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."I have witnessed firsthand how much more peaceful and comforting in-home euthanasia is for both pets and their families. Being able to say goodbye in their own home, surrounded by familiar sights and sounds, allows our beloved companions to transition with dignity while giving families the privacy and time they need to grieve. I chose to partner with CodaPet because they share my commitment to providing compassionate, professional end-of-life care and have created a supportive network that allows me to focus entirely on what matters most - being present for families during their most difficult moments," says Dr. Jacob Givens. Dr. Givens is a Certified Peaceful Euthanasia Veterinarian with more than 30 years of experience. A graduate of Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, he began his career in mixed-animal practice before transitioning to public health with the USDA, where he has responded to animal disease emergencies across the country. Growing up on a small farm in Eastern Kentucky, Dr. Givens developed an early appreciation for the deep bond between people and their animals—a connection that continues to guide his veterinary work today.Over the course of his career, Dr. Givens has seen firsthand the comfort and dignity that in-home euthanasia provides for both pets and their families. Inspired by these experiences, he now partners with CodaPet to extend this compassionate service to his community, helping beloved companions pass peacefully in the place they know best—home.Outside of this practice, Dr. Givens enjoys life with his wife, Sarah, their three boys, two German Shorthaired Pointers—Ellie and Judge—and a small flock of chickens. His approach to end-of-life care is rooted in empathy, dignity, and a deep respect for the human-animal bond, guided by the belief that every beloved companion deserves to pass peacefully, surrounded by love, in the comfort of home.Dr. Givens serves Anniston, Birmingham, Gadsden, Albertville, Trussville, Boaz, Fort Payne, Pell City, Jacksonville, Oxford, Odenville, Oneonta, Leeds, Piedmont, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Anniston, AL. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $75 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians is available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

Codapet: A Peaceful Passing At Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.