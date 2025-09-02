Concrete Formwork Market to Reach USD $9.59 Billion by 2029 at 5.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Concrete Formwork Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Concrete Formwork Market?

The market size of concrete formwork has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to escalate from a value of $7.39 billion in 2024 to $7.81 billion in 2025, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The unprecedented growth during the historical span can be linked to factors such as accelerated urbanization, rising demand for residential and commercial structures, development in infrastructure projects, an increase in prefabricated concrete components, and heightened knowledge regarding construction safety norms.

The market for concrete formwork is projected to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, growing to $9.60 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 5.3%. Factors contributing to this growth in the forecast period include the rising demand for reusable and modular formwork systems, the increase in high-rise building constructions, the expansion of smart cities, the growing preference for permanent insulated formwork, and an uptick in investments toward transport infrastructure. Key trends for the forecast period involve high-density polymer formwork, 3D-printed formwork panels, eco-friendly alternatives to timber, formwork load modeling software, and digital replicas of construction sites.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Concrete Formwork Global Market Growth?

The concrete formwork market's growth is expected to be fuelled by the increasing demand for infrastructure development. This refers to the expansion and improvement of essential support structures such as roads, bridges, tunnels, airports and public buildings, which facilitate social and economic activities. The surge of urbanization necessitates infrastructure development as burgeoning city populations require broader transportation, housing and public utility options. Concrete formwork plays a crucial role in infrastructure, serving to shape and brace poured concrete structures like bridges, tunnels, highways and foundations until they achieve the needed strength. For instance, in July 2024, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that in 2022, total general government investment in infrastructure saw a rise of 9.6% from the previous year, hitting $33.54 billion (£26.0 billion) at current rates. Consequently, the escalating demand for infrastructure development is bolstering the growth of the concrete formwork market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Concrete Formwork Market?

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Concrete Formwork Market?

Key players in the concrete formwork marketplace are directing their efforts towards creating innovative formwork alternatives, such as the imperial formwork system. This system is designed to increase structural precision, lower labor costs, and improve construction efficiency. It is a reusable and modular formwork solution which offers strength, precision, and ease of installation for walls, slabs, and columns. In January 2025, for example, PERI Formwork Systems Inc., a German provider of formwork and scaffolding solutions, unveiled the SKYFLEX system. This product features an imperial 8’x8’ grid beam designed to boost safety, speed, and efficiency at the workplace. It requires fewer props due to its larger bay sizes, which significantly enhance deck productivity. The patented six-way drophead not only allows for early striking but also safer operations, enabling workers to accomplish tasks primarily from the ground and within the slab interior, particularly near cantilevered edges. PERI also launched LEVO, its first completely imperial lightweight wall formwork system. It weighs just 6.6 lbs/sq ft with a 9’x3’ panel size. It is specifically designed for the U.S. market and provides durability, high performance, improved transportation logistics, easy handling, and easy vertical assembly.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Concrete Formwork Market Report?

The concrete formwork market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Traditional Timber Formwork, Engineered Formwork Systems, Reusable Plastic Formwork, Stay In Place Formwork, Permanent Insulated Formwork, Other Types

2) By Material: Wood, Steel, Aluminum, Plastic, Other Materials

3) By Accessories And Components: Formwork Ties, Support Systems, Bracing, Formwork Accessories, Waterproofing Systems

4) By Application: Buildings, Transportation, Industrial Facilities, Other Applications

5) End Use: Residential, Non Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Traditional Timber Formwork: Plywood Formwork, Lumber Formwork, Sheathing Panels, Timber Beams, Framing Systems

2) By Engineered Formwork Systems: Steel Formwork, Aluminum Formwork, Modular Formwork Systems, Tunnel Formwork, Crane-Handled Formwork

3) By Reusable Plastic Formwork: Modular Interlocking Panels, Polypropylene Panels, Plastic Composite Systems, Lightweight Plastic Panels

4) By Stay In Place Formwork: Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Forms, Corrugated Steel Forms, Precast Concrete Forms, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Forms

5) By Permanent Insulated Formwork: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Forms, Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Forms, Polyurethane Foam Forms, Cement-Bonded Wood Fiber Forms

6) By Other Types: Fabric Formwork, 3D Printed Formwork, Hybrid Composite Formwork, Cardboard Formwork

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Concrete Formwork Industry?

For the specified year in the Concrete Formwork Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most accelerated growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

