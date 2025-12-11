Wine Production Machinery Global Market Report 2025 Wine Production Machinery Global Market Report 2025 Wine Production Machinery Global Market Report 2025

Wine Production Machinery Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Wine Production Machinery Market to Surpass $3 billion in 2029. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,141 billion by 2029, the Wine Production Machinery market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Wine Production Machinery Market in 2029

Western Europe will be the largest region in the wine production machinery market in 2029, valued at $1,398 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,046 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth is supported by the growth of online wine retail, rise of micro-wineries and surge in international wine trade.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Wine Production Machinery Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the wine production machinery market in 2029, valued at $562 million. The market is expected to grow from $435 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growth of online wine retail, rise of micro-wineries and surge in international wine trade.

What will be Largest Segment in the Wine Production Machinery Market in 2029?

The wine production machinery market is segmented by type into tanks and fermenters, crushing and pressing equipment, temperature control equipment, filtration equipment and other types. The temperature control equipment market will be the largest segment of the wine production machinery market segmented by type, accounting for 44% or $1,316 million of the total in 2029. The temperature control equipment market will be supported by the critical role of precise thermal regulation in enhancing wine quality, increasing automation and operational efficiency, growing demand for premium and varietal wines, advancements in refrigeration and sensor technologies, and the expansion of wineries aiming to optimize fermentation and storage processes.

The wine production machinery market is segmented by wine into red wine, white wine, rose wine, champagne and other wines. The red wine market will be the largest segment of the wine production machinery market segmented by wine, accounting for 43% or $1,288 million of the total in 2029. The red wine market will be supported by the strong global consumer preference for red varietals, increasing production of premium and organic red wines, the need for specialized fermentation and aging equipment, rising exports from key wine-producing regions, and growing investments in technology to enhance color extraction, tannin management, and flavor complexity.

The wine production machinery market is segmented by application into farm winery, urban winery, micro-winery and other applications. The farm winery market will be the largest segment of the wine production machinery market segmented by application, accounting for 51% or $1,535 million of the total in 2029. The farm winery market will be supported by the rising popularity of local and artisanal wines, favorable government policies promoting agritourism and small-scale wine production, technological advancements in compact and modular wine machinery suitable for limited-scale operations, and increasing consumer preference for sustainable and locally sourced beverages.

What is the expected CAGR for the Wine Production Machinery Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the wine production machinery market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Wine Production Machinery Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global wine production machinery market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial quality‑assurance and manufacturing (winemaking) processes worldwide.

Rise Of Micro-Wineries - The rise of micro-wineries will become a key driver of growth in the wine production machinery market by 2029. Wine production machinery plays a crucial role in supporting micro-wineries by offering scalable, efficient, and precision-driven solutions that enable small-scale producers to maintain artisanal quality while optimizing processes such as crushing, fermentation, bottling, and labelling allowing them to meet growing market demands without compromising their unique, handcrafted approach. As a result, the rise of micro-wineries is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise Of Contract Winemaking Facilities - The rise of contract winemaking facilities will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the wine production machinery market by 2029. Wine production machinery enhances the efficiency, scalability, and consistency of contract winemaking facilities by enabling them to handle diverse client needs from small-batch artisanal wines to larger commercial runs while maintaining high-quality standards, streamlining operations across crushing, fermentation, and bottling processes, and maximizing throughput within shared production environments. Consequently, the rise of contract winemaking facilities is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Online Wine Retail - The growth of online wine retail within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the wine production machinery market by 2029, wine production machinery supports online wine retail by ensuring a consistent and high-quality product supply, enabling wineries to efficiently produce and package wines that meet the growing demand from e-commerce platforms, while enhancing production capabilities for quick turnaround times and meeting diverse consumer preferences. Therefore, this growth of online wine retail is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increased Investment In Vineyards - The increased investment in vineyards will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the wine production machinery market by 2029. Wine production machinery aids investment in vineyards by providing essential tools for optimizing grape processing, fermentation, and bottling, which enhances the quality and scalability of wine production, ultimately improving the return on investment for vineyard owners through efficient operations and the ability to produce high-quality wines that meet market demand. Consequently, the increased investment in vineyards is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Wine Production Machinery Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the temperature control wine production machinery market, the red wine production machinery market, and the wine production machinery for farm winery market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in automation, precision fermentation control, and energy-efficient production technologies, as well as expanding applications across premium, boutique, and large-scale winery operations. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of modern, automated winemaking machinery that enables real-time monitoring, optimized production processes, and consistent product quality, fueling transformative growth within the broader wine production machinery industry.

The temperature control wine production machinery market is projected to grow by $348 million, the red wine production machinery market by $312 million, and the wine production machinery for farm winery market by $360 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

