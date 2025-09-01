AI CERTs® Unveils AI Marketing Professional Certification Bundle to Elevate Modern Marketing Leadership

NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based artificial intelligence certification , today announced the launch of its AI Marketing Professional Certification Bundle , a five-in-one credential pathway designed to empower marketing professionals with the AI-driven expertise needed for strategic transformation and career distinction. This bundle integrates foundational, leadership, ethical, marketing-specific, and sales-focused AI competencies into a singular, powerful certification suite.The AI Marketing Certification Bundle delivers a dynamic and practice-oriented curriculum that blends self-paced learning modalities—video modules, e-books, podcasts, audiobooks, and embedded quizzes—supported by expert-led insights and real-world case studies. Upon completion of each module and passing the assessments, learners earn blockchain-secured certificates that enhance credibility and display global recognition. These credentials are effortlessly shareable on professional platforms such as LinkedIn, spotlighting verified competence.Marketing professionals today face a rapidly evolving landscape—where generative AI, predictive analytics, automation, and personalized customer engagement redefine success. Yet, many lack the structured certification credentials that validate their ability to deploy AI effectively and ethically. The AI Marketing Professional Certification Bundle addresses this gap, offering a certification-based approach that equips professionals to lead AI-enhanced marketing campaigns with both strategic foresight and trustworthiness.This credential-rich bundle includes:• AI+ Everyone™ – Foundational AI concepts and cross-industry applications.• AI+ Executive™ – Strategic leadership and AI implementation for marketing innovation.• AI+ Ethics™ – Ethical AI frameworks to build audience trust and ensure compliance.• AI+ Marketing™ – Advanced AI-driven marketing tools, personalization strategies, and campaign optimization.• AI+ Sales™ – Integrating AI within sales to enhance conversions, customer relationships, and journey mapping.Offered at a competitive package price—providing significant value compared to individual certifications—the AI Marketing Professional Certification Bundle is ideal for digital marketers, marketing managers, sales professionals, brand strategists, and business leaders seeking validated, future-ready credentials to stay ahead of industry trends.This launch reinforces AI CERTs’ leadership in delivering role-based certifications that are both aspirational and actionable—empowering professionals to advance in the AI era with confidence and credibility.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences, but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

