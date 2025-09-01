NUJ signs recognition agreement at Bullivant Media Group

Journalists at Midlands free weekly newspapers company Bullivant Media Group have successfully concluded an agreement for recognition of the NUJ.

The deal was finalised following a six-month campaign through the statutory Trade Union recognition process which culminated in a legal ruling that the Union must be recognised for collective bargaining on pay, hours and holidays.

The ruling was made formally in April by the Central Arbitration Committee, the official body that decides on applications for non-voluntary Trade Union recognition claims.

The subsequent finalised recognition agreement was signed on 8th August following months of negotiations involving the conciliation service ACAS.

All staff journalists employed by Redditch-based Bullivant Media Group, which has 15 Observer & Standard newspaper titles and associated news websites serving towns and cities in Warwickshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands, are now covered by the agreement and will have their core terms determined by annual collective bargaining.

Chris Morley, NUJ Northern & Midlands senior organiser, said:

“We are glad to have come to an agreement establishing a role for the NUJ in supporting our members through a proper collective bargaining process in the coming years. “Members were very patient in what was something of a protracted statutory process. But they were clear what they wanted and stuck with the Union throughout. We are now looking forward to sitting down properly with senior managers to discuss the reasonable aspirations of members. “This shows that it is possible for even a small chapel to navigate the current complicated statutory Trade Union recognition law to achieve what members are seeking. We are now looking forward to developing a mature, productive, and constructive relationship with the company.” Ash Osborne, Bullivant Media Group NUJ Chapel rep, said: “Both myself and members are pleased to have come to this agreement and establishing a place for the NUJ. I’m pleased that we stuck together as a department, and throughout this entire process. We’re looking forward to the discussion to come.”

