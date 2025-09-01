Global solidarity on press freedom in Gaza
At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, there will soon be no one left to keep you informed.
In a world-first, around 150 media outlets from 50 countries, alongside journalists and press freedom organisations, unite today (1 September) to demand that Israel open Gaza’s borders for international journalists to be able to report freely and that Israel abides by its international obligations to protect journalists.
At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, there will soon be no one left to keep you informed. Since October 7 2023, at least 233 journalists have been killed according to records held by the International Federation of Journalists. Of this figure, are 219 Palestinian journalists.
We join the International Federation of Journalists and media outlets across the world, to condemn these crimes and call on the Israeli authorities to allow independent access for the international press in the Gaza Strip.
#StopKillingJournalists #ProtectJournalistsInGaza
#LetReportersIntoGaza
