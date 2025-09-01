CST Presented 5 innovative Solutions as part of its Regulatory Technologies (RegTech) Project

infographic

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the Sidelines of GSR25’s Side Event, CST Presented Five innovative Solutions as part of its Regulatory Technologies (RegTech) ProjectThe Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) presented five innovative solutions under its Regulatory Technologies (RegTech) project, aimed at addressing regulatory challenges through advanced and emerging technologies. Hence, enhancing regulatory oversight, ensuring compliance across sectors, and enabling regulatory bodies to excel in their roles.The announcement was made on the side event held alongside the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR25), where CST introduced the regulatory solutions, which include RegTrust a platform that connects all stakeholders using Blockchain and AI, while enhancing the reliability of public messaging channels, improving end-user experience, protecting individuals and organizations from scamming or misleading messages, and promoting transparency. RegTrust is expected to reduce scamming and unwanted messages by up to 95% and increase regulatory compliance to 98%.Moreover, the InfraReg is a digital platform for managing telecom infrastructure efficiently and collaboratively. By streamlining processes from application to payment, it will improve operational efficiency by 85% and increase stakeholder satisfaction by 95%.CST also clarified that the RegDrafter is an intelligent platform for drafting and preparing regulatory documents with high efficiency. Featuring advanced tools for regulators, it reduces repetitive edits, supports instant benchmarking against existing regulations. It will increase the accuracy of initial drafts to 98%, shorten final approval time by 90%, and cut regulatory preparation costs by 80%.CST further announced RegAdvisor which is an AI-powered advisory platform providing instant, multilingual guidance on Saudi Arabia’s communications, Space, and technology regulatory framework. It enhances transparency with answers based on reliable official sources, clarifies requirements for investors and service providers, and improves compliance through instant document analysis tools. RegAdvisor will reduce consultation times by 90% and increase stakeholder confidence in the Kingdom’s regulatory environment by 90%.The fifth solution presented by CST is called Regulation as a Code (RaaC) that transforms traditional regulatory texts into executable digital formats (XML/JSON/Logic Models), enabling automated compliance within digital systems. It is expected to raise regulatory compliance rates to 70% while reducing ambiguity and human errors in interpreting and implementing regulations by up to 90%.It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia, represented by CST, is hosting GSR25, which reflects the international community’s trust in its leadership in the digital sector and its position as a hub for dialogue and innovative digital regulation. These initiatives will boost the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainable digital development, connecting humanity, and advancing global standards in digital regulation.

