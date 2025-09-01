Dr. Volker Frobarth Appointed Head of OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek

Bishkek, 1 September 2025 — The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Volker Frobarth of Germany as the new Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

Dr. Frobarth brings more than two decades of experience in international cooperation, diplomacy, and security affairs, with a strong focus on the post-Soviet region. From 2021 to 2025, he served as Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, Kazakhstan. He also represented the OSCE Chairpersonship in the Latvian-Russian Joint Commission on Military Pensioners and has served with OSCE field operations in Tajikistan, Georgia, Latvia, and Ukraine.

His regional expertise is further rooted in his work with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), where he held executive positions in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and other neighbouring countries between 2009 and 2021.

Dr. Frobarth has also held senior posts within the Ministry of Economy of the German State of Hessen, including Director for Foreign Trade with the CIS and Baltic States, and Head of the Economy, Infrastructure, and European Affairs Division at the Hessen State Representation in Berlin.

He holds a PhD and Master’s degree in Political Science, Eastern European History, Public Law, and Law of the Eastern European States from the University of Kiel, Germany. He is fluent in German, English, and Russian.

Dr. Frobarth’s deep understanding of Central Asia and extensive diplomatic experience will support the OSCE’s work to promote security, good governance, environmental protection, and human rights in Kyrgyzstan.

The OSCE looks forward to continuing its strong partnership with national authorities, civil society, and international partners under Dr. Frobarth’s leadership.